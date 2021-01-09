BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Man arrested for robbing Patong 7-Eleven with knife

PHUKET: Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for robbing a 7-Eleven store off Nanai Rd in Patong at knifepoint in the early hours of Thursday morning.

patongcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 9 January 2021, 04:26PM

Patong Police have Patiphan Chaiyothin, 24, re-enact his crime of using a knife to threaten a staffer when robbing the 7-Eleven store. Photo: Patong Police

Police were called to the 7-Eleven store, Nanai Rd Branch 3, at 2:10am on Thursday (Jan 7), Patong Police explained in a report released today (Jan 9).

Police arrived to be told by staff at the store that a man about 150-160cm tall wearing a blue-red jacket and blue jeans had entered the store and used a knife to threaten a staffer to hold over whatever money they had.

The staffer opened the cash register and handed over B1,060. The man took the money and fled on a motorbike.

Through footage from CCTV cameras throughout the town, Patong Police saw the man had fled down Nanai Soi 1. The officers eventually tracked the robber to a house on Petchkut Rd, Patong, where they moved in and arrested 24-year-old Patiphan Chaiyothin at 8:30pm last night (Jan 8).

CMI - Thailand

Officers also seized at the house the clothes worn by Patiphan while committing the robbery.

Patiphan was taken to Patong Police Station, where he confessed to committing the robbery, noted the Patong Police report today.

Patiphan has now been charged for the crime of committing a robbery at night while using a vehicle to flee the scene of the crime, the report added.

 

