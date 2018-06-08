FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Man arrested for rape of autistic stepdaughter

PETCHABURI: A 40-year-old man was arrested in Phetchaburi province yesterday (June 7) for the alleged assault and rape of his autistic stepdaughter, aged 11 years, after bank staff recognised him from a police “wanted” notice.

Friday 8 June 2018, 08:53AM

Chaiyut Kongcharoen, 40, as seen in the warrant for his arrest was already apprehended in Cha-am district, Phetchaburi, late yesterday morning (June 7) for alleged assault and rape of his 11-year-old autistic stepdaughter. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Chaiyut Kongcharoen, 40, as seen in the warrant for his arrest was already apprehended in Cha-am district, Phetchaburi, late yesterday morning (June 7) for alleged assault and rape of his 11-year-old autistic stepdaughter. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Deputy police spokesman Krisana Patanacharoen said Chaiyut Kongcharoen, 40, was apprehended in Cha-am district and would be returned to police in Krathum Baen district of Samut Sakhon, where the alleged offence occurred.

Chaiyut was sought under a court arrest warrant. He was detained at a Krungthai Bank branch in Cha-am as he was using his passbook to withdraw money.

Bank staff recognised him from police photos shown on the media. Police also found 10 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) in his pocket, according to media reports.

Chaiyut alleged confessed to the crime against his stepdaughter.

Police began a search for him on Wednesday (June 6).

He had taken his 11-year-old stepdaughter from their maternal grandparents in Ang Thong on Tuesday (June 5). He claimed her mother was seriously ill and he was taking the child to see her in Samut Sakhon.

On Wednesday he asked a taxi driver on Setthakit 1 Rd in Krathum Baen district, Samut Sakhon, to take the unconscious girl to Krathum Baen Hospital. He said he found her unconscious on the roadside.

He told the driver he would report the matter to police and then go to the hospital. In fact, he went missing.

A doctor said the girl had been sexually assaulted and had bled heavily. She was in an intensive care unit but is now out of danger.

Read original story here.

 

 

