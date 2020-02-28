THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man arrested for putting cameras in public toilets

Man arrested for putting cameras in public toilets

THAILAND: An IT worker was arrested in Pathum Thani on Wednesday (Feb 26) for allegedly setting up spy cameras in women’s public restrooms in a bid to sell the videos on social media.

crimetechnology
By Bangkok Post

Friday 28 February 2020, 09:52AM

A woman checks a Technology Crime Suppression Division display showing how spy cameras were set up in women’s public restrooms. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

A woman checks a Technology Crime Suppression Division display showing how spy cameras were set up in women’s public restrooms. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

Nitiwat Muikaeo, 23, was arrested at his residence in Klong Luang district after the parents of victims lodged complaints with the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) about clips of their daughters online, according to TCSD deputy commander Siriwat Dipho.

Pol Col Siriwat told the media that Mr Nitiwat admitted he had recorded about 1,770 clips of several victims which were uploaded on the Russian social media network VK.

He said Mr Nitiwat created at least three accounts. Two of the accounts would be used to show previews such as photos and half-length clips to attract viewers.

Meanwhile, the third account would charge interested parties 350 baht to watch the full version of the clips in a private group.

Mr Nitiwat was charged with violating the Computer Crime Act and faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to B200,000.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Students donate trolleys to help Rassada residents during water shortage
Outrage as tourist leaves his mark on Nai Thon rocks
Thai tour guide is 41st virus patient
PM, ministers survive censure debate
Crash and burn driver collides with policeman, hospitalised
South Korea coronavirus cases pass 2,000
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla cabbie throw down! Indian tourism relief? Boat sinks, crewman missing! || February 27
Governor orders complaint filed over disrespectful ‘head swap’ photo of Phuket Heroines
Marut the killer Phuket airport taxi driver is still behind the wheel
Motorcycle taxi driver hospitalised in knife attack on Bangla Road
Crew member of sunken boat still missing
American man, 79, dies in fall from motorbike
Warrant issued for Plodprasop’s arrest
Global scramble to contain coronavirus as infections spread
Looking to India for relief: Growth in Indian tourist arrivals may alleviate COVID-19 fallout

 

Phuket community
#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

PHUKET O.K. The brainstorming effort by this group must be at wits to come up with this policy. ...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

" Sometime silence speaks more than talking" Yes K.,you should stick to that more frequent...(Read More)

Motorcycle taxi driver hospitalised in knife attack on Bangla Road

It should be forbidden that motor cycle-, taxi- and Van drivers have weapons with them while working...(Read More)

Government accused of being too submissive to China

@ Gerry, wrong thinking, sir. Anyone living in Thailand may ask questions about education/skills/b...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

I use to love going to Phuket and I've been 4 times. After the last time I went in August 2019 I...(Read More)

Warrant issued for Plodprasop’s arrest

How thai since 1998 can make each other's life miserable. One can't make it up....(Read More)

Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees

So they give the Chinese free entry without visas into the country and they turn around and charge a...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

Well, it is clear. 'All done' by Bangkok. Not by Patong police. Why not? The Patong police C...(Read More)

COVID-19 infected man conceals truth, national total hits 40

If he recovers, there should be criminal charges for his stupid, selfish, dangerous and negligent ac...(Read More)

Looking to India for relief: Growth in Indian tourist arrivals may alleviate COVID-19 fallout

I have always found Indian people to be polite, good humored and family orientated. They are also qu...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Cassia Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Health 360

 