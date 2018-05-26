PHUKET: Police have arrested a man who attempted to rape his neighbour’s wife at a worker’s camp in Chalong by attacking her with a knife while her husband was out late Wednesday night (May 23).

The suspect, Jakraphan Chanayuth, 26, retraced his steps in the attack at the worker’s camp, in Soi Baan Klang, Chalong, yesterday (May 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police investigate the scene of the attack, at a worker’s camp in Soi Baan Klang, Chalong, yesterday (May 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers led by Chalong Police Chief Col Pakayot Tanongsak and Deputy Chief Lt Col Sanan Chanrong led the suspect, Jakraphan Chanayuth, 26, to retrace his steps in the attack at the worker’s camp, in Soi Baan Klang, yesterday (May 25).

During the re-enactment it was explained that Jakraphan entered the home of his neighbour Jun Namsommuthi, 51, at 10:30pm on Wednesday on the pretence of bringing some alcohol to share with her husband, who was out gathering sator (a bean commonly used in Thai dishes).

Although he claimed he was drunk and allegedly “overcome with emotion”, Jakraphan had already planned his attack and had brought with him a sharp knife.

He then attempted to rape Mrs Jun but she fought him off and managed to flee the house, but not without sustaining a cut to her left breast during the fight.

After Mrs Jun later saw her husband return, she went with him to Chalong Police Station to report the attack.

Meanwhile, Jakraphan just went back his abode and stayed there until police returned the next night with a warrant and arrested him.

Police confirmed that Jakraphan has been charged for the attack, but said they were still continuing their investigation to gather more evidence to use in pressing formal charges.