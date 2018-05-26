FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Man arrested for knife rape attack on neighbour

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man who attempted to rape his neighbour’s wife at a worker’s camp in Chalong by attacking her with a knife while her husband was out late Wednesday night (May 23).

crimealcoholSafetypoliceEakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 26 May 2018, 01:11PM

The suspect, Jakraphan Chanayuth, 26, retraced his steps in the attack at the worker’s camp, in Soi Baan Klang, Chalong, yesterday (May 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The suspect, Jakraphan Chanayuth, 26, retraced his steps in the attack at the worker’s camp, in Soi Baan Klang, Chalong, yesterday (May 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The suspect, Jakraphan Chanayuth, 26, retraced his steps in the attack at the worker’s camp, in Soi Baan Klang, Chalong, yesterday (May 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The suspect, Jakraphan Chanayuth, 26, retraced his steps in the attack at the worker’s camp, in Soi Baan Klang, Chalong, yesterday (May 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The suspect, Jakraphan Chanayuth, 26, retraced his steps in the attack at the worker’s camp, in Soi Baan Klang, Chalong, yesterday (May 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The suspect, Jakraphan Chanayuth, 26, retraced his steps in the attack at the worker’s camp, in Soi Baan Klang, Chalong, yesterday (May 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police investigate the scene of the attack, at a worker’s camp in Soi Baan Klang, Chalong, yesterday (May 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police investigate the scene of the attack, at a worker’s camp in Soi Baan Klang, Chalong, yesterday (May 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police investigate the scene of the attack, at a worker’s camp in Soi Baan Klang, Chalong, yesterday (May 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police investigate the scene of the attack, at a worker’s camp in Soi Baan Klang, Chalong, yesterday (May 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The suspect, Jakraphan Chanayuth, 26, retraced his steps in the attack at the worker’s camp, in Soi Baan Klang, Chalong, yesterday (May 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The suspect, Jakraphan Chanayuth, 26, retraced his steps in the attack at the worker’s camp, in Soi Baan Klang, Chalong, yesterday (May 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers led by Chalong Police Chief Col Pakayot Tanongsak and Deputy Chief Lt Col Sanan Chanrong led the suspect, Jakraphan Chanayuth, 26, to retrace his steps in the attack at the worker’s camp, in Soi Baan Klang, yesterday (May 25).

During the re-enactment it was explained that Jakraphan entered the home of his neighbour Jun Namsommuthi, 51, at 10:30pm on Wednesday on the pretence of bringing some alcohol to share with her husband, who was out gathering sator (a bean commonly used in Thai dishes).

Although he claimed he was drunk and allegedly “overcome with emotion”, Jakraphan had already planned his attack and had brought with him a sharp knife.

He then attempted to rape Mrs Jun but she fought him off and managed to flee the house, but not without sustaining a cut to her left breast during the fight.

QSI International School Phuket

After Mrs Jun later saw her husband return, she went with him to Chalong Police Station to report the attack.

Meanwhile, Jakraphan just went back his abode and stayed there until police returned the next night with a warrant and arrested him.

Police confirmed that Jakraphan has been charged for the attack, but said they were still continuing their investigation to gather more evidence to use in pressing formal charges.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Policeman dismissed over bribery, sexual harassment
Songkran death toll rises to 378 in six days
Songkran death toll rises to 188 after three days
One Thai man arrested after four-man Phuket brawl
Drink drivers to provide community service for disabled
Drink-driving behind 90% of violations
Happy hour is over: Phuket New Year crackdown targets illegal alcohol sales, promotion
Phuket health office calls for police action in alcohol sale, promotion blitz
Ministry sets target of 463 for New Year road toll
Drunk drivers risk having cars seized over New Year
Corruption Street: 'I'm so tired of it,' says PEBA President
Woods announces he is to return to action this month
Alcohol sales ban in Phuket on Oct 5, other days not yet confirmed
Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’
Driver charged with reckless driving after crashing trailer-truck in Phuket

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Chattha
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Lofty Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kantok Restaurant

 