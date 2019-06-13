PHUKET: A man has been arrested after he attacked a 21-year-old woman in her rented room in Chalong this morning (June 13), allegedly trying to choke her in the attack.

crimeviolencepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 13 June 2019, 05:12PM

Weerayut Phansarn, 27, appears to be under the influence of drugs as he is arrested by Chalong Police following an attack on a woman in Chalong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Weerayut Phansarn, 27, appears to be under the influence of drugs as he is arrested by Chalong Police following an attack on a woman in Chalong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chalong Police were called to the room at 8:10am after local residents heard the woman, who police asked to be publicly identified only as “Miss B”, screaming for help.

The officers arrived at the scene, on Soi Ta Kha Khao, in Moo 1, Chalong, and took into custody Weerayut Phansarn, 27, from Songkhla.

Weerayut was semi-incoherent and appeared to be under the influence of drugs, police noted, as they took him to Chalong Police Station for questioning.

While waiting in the police vehicle to be taken to the station, he asked officers for some kratom to chew in order to calm himself, police noted in their report.

The officers refused his request.

The 21-year-old woman told police that she was asleep in her room when she was woken by knocking on her door.

She got up and opened the door, thinking that relatives had arrived to see her, she said.

Instead, standing there was Weerayut, who pushed his way into the room.

Weerayut told her that he wanted to have children with her, she said.

He then tried to force himself on her, she explained.

The woman kept pushing him away and tried to escape but Weerayut grabbed her and pulled her back inside the room.

She screamed for help and he placed his hands on her neck and began choking her, the woman explained.

That’s when neighbours arrived to her rescue and pulled Weerayut away, she added.

Police are continuing to question Weerayut and have yet to confirm which charges he will face for the attack.