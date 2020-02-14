THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man arrested after gunshots fired in central Bangkok, no injuries

Man arrested after gunshots fired in central Bangkok, no injuries

BANGKOK: Dozens of gunshots were fired from a sports clothing shop on Chula 10 Road in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district on this morning (Feb 14).

crimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Friday 14 February 2020, 02:07PM

Police at the scene where dozens of gunshots were fired from a garment shop on Chula 10 in Pathumwan district, Bangkok, this morning (Feb 14). Photo: Piyachart Maikaew / Bangkok Post

Police at the scene where dozens of gunshots were fired from a garment shop on Chula 10 in Pathumwan district, Bangkok, this morning (Feb 14). Photo: Piyachart Maikaew / Bangkok Post

Police stand guard at the back door of the clothing shop after persuading the man to stop firing his gun, in Pathumwan district late this morning (Feb 14). Photo: Piyachart Maikaew / Bangkok Post

Police stand guard at the back door of the clothing shop after persuading the man to stop firing his gun, in Pathumwan district late this morning (Feb 14). Photo: Piyachart Maikaew / Bangkok Post

Gunshots were fired from the shop where the black pickup truck is parked. Photo: Piyachart Maeikaew / Bangkok Post

Gunshots were fired from the shop where the black pickup truck is parked. Photo: Piyachart Maeikaew / Bangkok Post

« »

Police cordoned off the area, which is not far from the Royal Thai Police Office in the same district. Media reported that a man began firing shots out of his shop around 4am.

A witness said he was sitting nearby with friends when he heard shots from the rooftop of the two-storey shop. One shot was fired in the direction of his group, which immediately dispersed.

Police said a man aged about 40 was firing shots into the air. They eventually calmed him down and at 10:40am he was taken to Pathumwan Police Station. They quoted the man as saying that he was stressed out by family problems. No one was injured.

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket jungle camp cleared of baby elephant abuse allegations
Phuket street racers busted
Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu
Court rejects Future Forward Party’s plea for public trial
Officials mull visa-free entry for China market
Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist fee on the table? Tour bus crisis deepens! Korat mall reopens! || February 13
Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Wichit
Cherng Talay Police arrest Layan Beach thief
Surrogate mothers-for-hire, Chinese man arrested in Bangkok
Cruise liner arrives in Phuket, bringing European tourists
Phuket Red Cross lottery winner receives title deed to top prize
Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout
Cambodia welcomes liner - Anutin not convinced cruise ship virus-free
Virus death toll surges as China changes way it counts cases

 

Phuket community
Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall

Good old 'mis-understandings' strike again. Time to change the record. I notice he didn'...(Read More)

Officials assure virus screening of thousands of tourists as cruise liners come to Phuket

Dual pricing, double standards, fast lane a 100 THb at Phuket airport Immigration. At your service! ...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

It's time to modernise the Phuket tour bus park. Why Phuket allows those high/huge/ gigantic bu...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

I must admit that driving Phuket roads without these 1200 health dangerous black smoke fuming busses...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

90% bus operators not received payments from Chinese Agencies for 8 months??? Than sue the Agencies....(Read More)

Phuket Airport Immigration denies long queues at Arrival Hall

The usual denial/lying and finger pointing to other departments. Oh oh, what is it difficult to be a...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

Ematt... I see no hatred, this is simply you grandstanding, why, well we can only guess you don'...(Read More)

Ferrari unveil SF1000 car for coming F1 season

Yep. But apparently it is redder which is "even better". LOL...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

Why don’t the operators use the time to replace all the brakes on the buses so there will be no mo...(Read More)

Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees

Dogs normally dont bite that hand that feeds them? Its an old saying and one worth thinking about?...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
The Overseas Property Show
Cassia Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket

 