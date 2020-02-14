Police cordoned off the area, which is not far from the Royal Thai Police Office in the same district. Media reported that a man began firing shots out of his shop around 4am.
A witness said he was sitting nearby with friends when he heard shots from the rooftop of the two-storey shop. One shot was fired in the direction of his group, which immediately dispersed.
Police said a man aged about 40 was firing shots into the air. They eventually calmed him down and at 10:40am he was taken to Pathumwan Police Station. They quoted the man as saying that he was stressed out by family problems. No one was injured.
