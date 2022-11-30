British International School, Phuket
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man angered by noise admits firing shots at school

Man angered by noise admits firing shots at school

RANONG: A man facing a charge of attempted murder after 18 gunshots were fired into a primary school’s grounds on Sunday (Nov 27) has allegedly explained that he was angered by the daily noise from the school’s morning activities.

crimepolice
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 30 November 2022, 12:15PM

Police at Ming Xin school in Muang district of Ranong province after a 43-year-old man allegedly fired 18 shots into the school grounds on Sunday (Nov 27). Photo: Tekka Cheemeng Khor Ranong rescue team / Facebook

Police at Ming Xin school in Muang district of Ranong province after a 43-year-old man allegedly fired 18 shots into the school grounds on Sunday (Nov 27). Photo: Tekka Cheemeng Khor Ranong rescue team / Facebook

Wutthiphong Chalermwuthanon, 43, was arrested on Sunday night after police and soldiers surrounded the four-storey building he resides in opposite Ming Xin School in tambon Khao Niwet of Muang district of Ranong, reports the Bangkok Post. Three guns were also seized, reportedly a 9mm handgun, a .22 handgun and a .22 long gun.

Mr Wutthiphong’s father Suwan Chalermwuthanon, 75, was also taken in for questioning at Muang police station in Ranong.

About 3pm on Sunday a multitude of shots were fired into the activities ground of the private primary school from the building opposite. About eight students had been practising at the school for a coming contest. When shots were fired from the four-storey building opposite they fled to another school building.

A teacher rushed to the ground floor and was able to make a video of shots being fired from the building opposite.

A total of 18 shots were fired, according to police. Two spent bullets were found in the school grounds, it was reported. There were no injuries.

Police handed Mr Wutthiphong over to military authorities at Infantry Company 2521 for questioning under martial law provisions.

Pol Maj Gen Cherdphong Chiewpreecha, chief of Ranong police, said on Monday that authorities had decided on Sunday to use martial law to arrest the suspect.

On Monday night, Mr Wutthiphong allegedly admitted he was upset by the loud noise from the school’s daily morning activities, and it drove him to fire the shots at the school on Sunday.

C and C Marine

Police said the suspect will be charged with attempted murder and they would revoke the licences he held for the three seized firearms.

Pol Maj Gen Cherdphong said on Tuesday that the suspect had confessed to military interrogators.

Police would prepare a case and apply for a court arrest warrant for Mr Wutthiphong, and oppose bail because he was considered a dangerous person.

On Sunday, Phornsin Srisuphan, deputy director of the school, told reporters that a group of students had been at the school practising for a contest. It was not reported what kind of contest.

When the shots were fired from outside the school wall, students rushed to inform him what was happening. He ordered the teacher on duty to videotape the incident.

He alleged the suspect had in a previous incident also fired shots because he was upset by the loud noise emanating from the school. He had killed a pigeon. The school had filed a complaint with police, according to Mr Phornsin.

The school had tried to solve the problem of loud noise by installing a sound-proof wall, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bid for Phuket to host Expo 2028 delivered to BIE General Assembly
US Senate votes to protect same-sex marriage
B6.6bn in relief aid for flood victims
Nightclubs again seek extended opening hours
Asia’s sponsorship industry rebounds
Patong Hill to open two lanes uphill
Prab Road opens as ‘test phase’, to officially open Dec 5
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Landowners push for Kathu-Srisoonthorn Rd., Airbags recall, Water management || November 29
Tourism recovery underway, says Phuket TAT chief
China cities under heavy policing after protests
Landowners step up for new Kathu-Srisoonthorn road
Tourist arrivals set to slow next year
Raise your guard against dangerous new COVID wave, government warns
Phuket officials to splash B2.35bn on ‘water resources management’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Drinking hours proposal denied, ‘Prab’ Patong Road, Phuketians reach Mt Everest Base Camp! || November 28

 

Phuket community
Landowners step up for new Kathu-Srisoonthorn road

More roads is not a solution. More and better public transport is and the taxi cartel rules all on ...(Read More)

China cities under heavy policing after protests

China's gi-normous aging population would be rotting in the streets as corpses had they not done...(Read More)

Bid for more drinking hours fails

...coupled with a fatalist belief system and rampant, almost unchecked capitalism worship makes fo...(Read More)

Bid for more drinking hours fails

It's not the education system, it is a evolutionary survival mode for the tropical brain which...(Read More)

Bid for more drinking hours fails

Huh? Reducing drunk drivers by 30% to 50 % might not reduce fatalities.." ? Hope that is an e...(Read More)

Raise your guard against dangerous new COVID wave, government warns

I'm wearing a mask, too- likely will do so forever. Other people's respiration- well it&#...(Read More)

Bid for more drinking hours fails

Of course it counts for the Phuket transport mafia as well. Seen the number of official taxi parking...(Read More)

Bid for more drinking hours fails

Anyway, the Patong Republic, with private business Rulers go their own sweet opening hours time. The...(Read More)

Raise your guard against dangerous new COVID wave, government warns

Since every tourist that has been let in never wears a mask under any circumstances, even tough stil...(Read More)

Landowners step up for new Kathu-Srisoonthorn road

Why not if others can. Private roads can't be built any worse than all the others. Phuket need...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential

 