Man admits to Phuket mobile phone shop burglary, second man on the run

PHUKET: A man arrested on Tuesday (April 17) in connection with the theft of 70 mobile phones from a phone shop in Rassada last Tuesday has confessed to police that he was one of two men who committed the robbery.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 19 April 2018, 10:38AM

Chokanan 'Teuk' Chaisongkram, 38, admitted to being one of the men who committed the burglary. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
However, a second man wanted in connection with the robbery is on the run and being hunted by police.

The owner of the “Number One” mobile phone shop on Srisuthat Rd in Rassada filed a theft report with police at 3:30pm last Tuesday (Apr 10).

They stated that having checked CCTV they found that two men had gained entry to the shop at 1:39am on April 10 after climbing on the roof of the property and they breaking the ceiling.

The men got away with 70 mobiles phones.

After investigating, police discovered that the two men wore baseball caps in an attempt to hide their faces and gloves so that fingerprints could not be detected.

One of the men then removed a CCTV system from the shop. However, unbeknownst to the pair the shop had a second system installed.

Using that second CCTV system police managed to obtain an facial image of one of the men. It also showed them that the men put the mobile phones in a bag before exiting the property and escaping on a motorbike.

From CCTV coverage in the area police then found the men had driven to Anupa Phuket Rd.

In the course of their investigation, police then received information from undercover officers leading them to a man named Chokanan “Teuk” Chaisongkram, 38.

Officers went to Chokanan’s rental room on Srisuthat Rd at 7am on Tuesday where he was found in possession of 19 mobile phones, other equipment and six receipts from three mobile phone shops for sold phones.

Chokanan admitted to police that he stole the mobile phones with his brother-in-law Leng Purmthong.

After stealing the phones they went to Leng’s house where they split the phones to sell at various shops in Phuket.

Chokanan took police to the shops where had sold the phones where 11 were recovered.

Chokanan told police that it was Leng who came up with the idea commit the crime because he needed money to take back his pickup truck.

Police are still investigating the case and at present no charges have been brought against Chokanan. They are also still looking for Leng.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen said during a press conference held on Tuesday, “I have a message for the escaped thief. We will catch you soon.

“I also want to advise residents to please be careful of your assets (in houses and businesses). CCTV cameras should be installed because they are often able to provide us with photos of the faces of people who commit crimes such as this and we can then track them down,” he said.

 

 
