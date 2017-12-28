PHUKET: A Thai man has alleged that he was stabbed by monk in an unprovoked attack in the Nakkerd Hills in Chalong yesterday afternoon.

Chalong Police was notified by a local resident that a monk had stabbed a man at a room in Moo 6 in the Nakkerd Hills in Chalong at 2:10pm yesterday (Dec 27).

Lt Sakkarin Snagjaroen, Lt Manat Kitlai and Lt Suttichai Gangwankietkun of the Chalong Police along with village headman Preecha Nakdam and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find 44-year-old Adun Sukkasem with a deep cut on his left arm.

On the floor they found traces of blood and a knife.

Mr Adun told police that “while I was lying and listening to music in my house Phra Komon, who lives at the Kled Dow Vipassana (Star Flake Meditation Centre) which is 100 metres away from my room, came into my room and rushed towards me.

“Phra Komon got me in a headlock and pointed a knife at my neck and tried to cut my throat,” he explained to officers.

“I tried to fight him off of me and take the knife from him which is when he cut my arm.

“I managed to get away from Phra Komon and ran away for help,” Mr Adun added.

After police collected evidence from the scene they went to the Kled Dow Vipassana house but Phra Komon wasn’t there, so a monk’s attendant contacted Phra Komon and told him to go to Chalong Police Station.

When he arrived at the station, Phra Komon told police; “I went to see Mr Adun to ask him if he was the one who let off fire-crackers and threw rocks on to the roof of the centre.

“I was annoyed as I was meditating when this happened. This happens very often during the night,” he said.

“When I walked into Mr Adun’s room I saw a knife and was afraid that he might take the knife and stab me, so I grabbed the knife and held onto it. Mr Adun tried to take the knife from me, and then it was chaos and Mr Adun was accidentally cut on te arm. After this I stepped away,” Phra Komon added.

“I confirmed that I did not get Mr Adun in a headlock as he claims,” Phra Komon stated.

Police have confirmed that they will investigate the incident further to see whether any charges will be pressed against either party.