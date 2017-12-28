The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Man accuses monk of Phuket knife attack

PHUKET: A Thai man has alleged that he was stabbed by monk in an unprovoked attack in the Nakkerd Hills in Chalong yesterday afternoon.

crime, violence, police, religion,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 28 December 2017, 04:36PM

Chalong Police was notified by a local resident that a monk had stabbed a man at a room in Moo 6 in the Nakkerd Hills in Chalong at 2:10pm yesterday (Dec 27).

Lt Sakkarin Snagjaroen, Lt Manat Kitlai and Lt Suttichai Gangwankietkun of the Chalong Police along with village headman Preecha Nakdam and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find 44-year-old Adun Sukkasem with a deep cut on his left arm.

On the floor they found traces of blood and a knife.

Mr Adun told police that “while I was lying and listening to music in my house Phra Komon, who lives at the Kled Dow Vipassana (Star Flake Meditation Centre) which is 100 metres away from my room, came into my room and rushed towards me.

Phra Komon got me in a headlock and pointed a knife at my neck and tried to cut my throat,” he explained to officers.

I tried to fight him off of me and take the knife from him which is when he cut my arm.

I managed to get away from Phra Komon and ran away for help,” Mr Adun added.

Bollywood

After police collected evidence from the scene they went to the Kled Dow Vipassana house but Phra Komon wasn’t there, so a monk’s attendant contacted Phra Komon and told him to go to Chalong Police Station.

When he arrived at the station, Phra Komon told police; “I went to see Mr Adun to ask him if he was the one who let off fire-crackers and threw rocks on to the roof of the centre.

I was annoyed as I was meditating when this happened. This happens very often during the night,” he said.

“When I walked into Mr Adun’s room I saw a knife and was afraid that he might take the knife and stab me, so I grabbed the knife and held onto it. Mr Adun tried to take the knife from me, and then it was chaos and Mr Adun was accidentally cut on te arm. After this I stepped away,” Phra Komon added.

I confirmed that I did not get Mr Adun in a headlock as he claims,” Phra Komon stated.

Police have confirmed that they will investigate the incident further to see whether any charges will be pressed against either party.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town

Because they can't manage anything, just make up ridiculous new rules to demonstrate how hopelessly inept they are, if they had a shred of logic t...(Read More)

Phuket’s Chinese-speaking guides in mass protest

The laws of Thailand are fickle, they can be made, changed, broken, manipulated very easily with money, that is why they are challenged so frequently ...(Read More)

Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town

Why do they not just revoke the tour companies license ? Very quickly I am sure that NO company dare to hire illegal tour guides if that happen. In...(Read More)

Zimbabwean family stranded at airport for months

Zimbabwe is under New Government and there is NO DANGER whatsoever for them there now whatsoever. Thailand should insist the United Nations removed th...(Read More)

Phuket’s Chinese-speaking guides in mass protest

Foreigners working illegally are doing so against the Laws of Thailand, therefore they WILL be arrested and prosecuted. The Laws of Thailand cannot be...(Read More)

Phuket’s Chinese-speaking guides in mass protest

What should NEVER be forgotten by ALL FOREIGNERS is that they are in THAILAND and whilst they are on Thailand Soil,Thai Laws and Regulations regarding...(Read More)

Italian tourist, 59, dies in motorbike fall at Big Buddha viewpoint

True is true. I like to say that every time I took a M/C taxi I got a helmet offered. Than I asked the driver not to drive to fast as I was not in a...(Read More)

Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town

Wow, a very late in time 'order' of the Governor. Confused, is it not standard procedure and many times in the past already 'ordered'...(Read More)

Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town

Starting on Monday 01 January 2018 will be the new regulation about foreigners working illegally in Thailand and the fine will start at 400,000 Baht f...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.