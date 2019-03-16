An 82-year-old Thai man riding a motorbike died after he was hit by a car in Thalang yesterday (Mar 15).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 16 March 2019, 11:20AM

Mr Wichai informed the police that Mr Kian cut in front of him and he was unable to avoid the collision. Photo: Thalang Police

Thalang Police were notified of the accident at 4pm.

Capt Ekkasak Koanwan of Thalang Police arrived at the scene, on the road from the Heroines Monument to Pa Khlok (Route 4027), with Srisoonthorn Municipality emergency responders.

The motorbike, a Phuket-registered red Honda Wave, was found in the middle of the road with damage to its right side. Behind the motorbike was the car, a Phuket-registered black BMW 525d, with damage to its front left lights, bumper and windscreen.

About 80 metres behind the BMW, a nurse of Vachira Phuket Hospital was administering CPR to the 82-year-old motorcyclist, Kian Wongchana, who had serious injuries and was unconscious. The nurse happened to pass the accident on her way to work and stopped to help.

The driver of the BMW, 27-year-old Wichai Khuadkaew, said he had borrowed the car from Ek Karn Yang shop to drive from his house to a wedding procession in Phang Nga. Mr Wichai informed the police that Mr Kian cut in front of him and he was unable to avoid the collision.

Mr Wichai was taken to Thalang Police Station for investigation and both vehicles were impounded for further investigation.

Thalang Police explained that as Mr Wichai is still under investigation, they have yet to decide whether to press charges.