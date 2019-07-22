THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Man, 72, killed by electrocution while fixing roof

Man, 72, killed by electrocution while fixing roof

PHUKET: A 72-year-old man died after being electrocuted by an exposed power wire while fixing his roof in Pa Khlok.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 22 July 2019, 01:16PM

Pa Khlok resident Saem Intharat, 72, was electrocuted by a power cable he was using as an extension lead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pa Khlok resident Saem Intharat, 72, was electrocuted by a power cable he was using as an extension lead. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene on Saturday (July 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene on Saturday (July 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

An extension socket had been added to a power socket on the cable, with the power wires exposed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

An extension socket had been added to a power socket on the cable, with the power wires exposed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

An extension socket had been added to a power socket on the cable, with the power wires exposed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

An extension socket had been added to a power socket on the cable, with the power wires exposed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Sophanat Nayao of the Thalang Police was called to the home, in Moo 4 Pa Khlok, at at 5:50pm on Saturday (July 20).

Police and rescue workers arrived to find the body of 72-year-old Saem Intharat on on portable bed at the humble abode.

Officers noted that Mr Saem was dressed in cream colored shorts and was not wearing a shirt.

They found no traces of a struggle or a fight on his body.

Mr Saem’s daughter, Boonkert Intharat 42, told police that he father had climbed up onto the roof to make repairs using an electric drill.

While she was doing chores in front of the house, she heard her father’s voice and something hitting the ground.

Ms Boonkert said she rushed behind the house to find her father on the ground, motionless and with an electrical cable he was using as an extension lead still in contact with his neck.

She removed the power cable from touching her father before checking him, and calling the police and rescue workers, she said.

She later had his body moved to the portable bed.

Ms Boonkert accepted her father’s death as an accident and began making funeral arrangements, Capt Sophanat noted.

Photos provided to The Phuket News plainly showed that an extension socket had been added to the power socket on the cable, with the power wires exposed.

