PHUKET: A 66-year-old man who apparently went to feed fish in a lagoon near his home in Rassada at about midday yesterday (May 22) was found dead in the lagoon yesterday evening (May 22).

deathpoliceEakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 23 May 2018, 10:42AM

Mr Thaweesak's flip-flops and empty bags of fish food where found beside the lagoon. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police investigate the scene where Mr Thaweesak apparently entered the water. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers notified police of the body, pulled from a lagoon at the Rock Garden housing estate in Moo 5, Rassada, at 5pm.

“Rescue divers went into the lagoon to recover the body, which was found in water three metres deep,” said Capt Chatree Wetrangsri of the Phuket City Police.

The deceased was identified as Thaweesak Khumkiet, a resident at the housing estate.

“My father disappeared at about midday. I went looking for him, and finally found his shoes next to the lagoon with an empty fish food bag on the ground. That’s I called the Kusoldharm Foundation,” explained Mr Thaweesak’s son, Mr Jirasak, 42.

Police believe Mr Thaweesak might have fainted, possibly from the hot weather, and fallen into he water, but confirmed they were continuing their investigation.

Mr Thaweesak’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for medical examination, police confirmed.