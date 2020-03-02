Man, 61, drowns after leap from bridge to Phuket

PHUKET: A 61-year-old man from Phang Nga died yesterday (Mar 1) after he stopped his motorbike on the Thao Thepkrasattri Bridge bringing traffic onto Phuket and leapt into the fast-moving waters below.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 2 March 2020, 10:42AM

Police and onlookers at the scene yesterday (Mar 1) as Mr Thamrong is carried into an ambulance. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene, with the Sarasin Bridge in the background, yesterday (Mar 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Piyawat Prapsad of the Khok Kloi Police and emergency responders from the Loma Khok Kloi rescue team were called to the scene at 11:30am.

Also present at the scene was a medical team from Takua Thung Hospital.

The rescue team recovered the man, Thamrong Karakarn, 61, a resident of Tambon Tak Daeng in Phang Nga’s Muang District, from the water and brought him ashore.

He was administered emergency first aid and CPR and rushed to Takua Thung Hospital, on the north side of the bridge, where he was later pronounced dead from drowning.

Mr Thamrong used to work as an employee of the Phang Nga Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), explained Lt Piyawat.

Government employees must retire at age 60.

After leaving the Phang Nga PEA, Mr Thamrong found himself with financial difficulties and was unable to make money cutting rubber or working as a gardener, Lt Piyawat said.

“We believe he was depressed because of he was unable to make money, and he had no family of his own to support him, so we think this may have led to him taking his own life,” explained Lt Piyawat added.

If you know of someone in need of help... There is a "One Stop Crisis Centre" at each government hospital on the island that can help people cope with emotional distress, or Thai speakers can call the 1300 help hotline.