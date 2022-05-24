Man, 55, drowns while foraging for mushrooms

PHUKET: The body of a 55-year-old man who went foraging for mushrooms has been recovered from the Pru Jeh Son lake in Moo 3, Mai Khao, just inland from about halfway along Mai Khao Beach.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 24 May 2022, 12:43PM

Lt Col Thongchai Kreerat of Tha Chatchai Police said officers were first informed at 4:30pm on Sunday (May 22) by Mai Khao Kamnan (Subdistrict Chief) Olin Maliwan that local villager Khanong ‘Ae’ Thaweewong Sunthorn, 55, had gone searching for mushrooms had not returned home.

Mr Khanong was feared drowned, Mr Olin said.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the lake to find Mr Khanong’s motorbike with sidecar parked at the scene. His black flip-flops were neatly beside the water’s edge.

Mr Kanong’s son, Mr Jayawat, 23, said his father went foraging for mushrooms every morning at about 6pm. He usually returned home by about 8am.

Family members went searching for Mr Khanong, and raised the alarm when they found his shoes beside the lake, but did not find him.

Rescue divers from the Kusoldharm Foundation began their search of the lake.

After about two hours of scouring the lake, the divers found Mr Khanong’s body submerged in water that was about three metres deep.

Mr Khanong was not wearing a shirt. He was dressed in only shorts, as if he intended to go swimming.

Officers found no wounds or signs of a struggle on Mr Khanong’s body or in the area.

Regardless, Mr Khanong’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for a post-mortem examination as standard procedure while police investigate his death.