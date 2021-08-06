The Phuket News
Man, 50, arrested for stealing B1,010

Man, 50, arrested for stealing B1,010

PHUKET: Wichit Police have arrested a man for stealing a wallet left on a counter at a SuperCheap store containing B1,010.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 6 August 2021, 04:18PM

Photo: Wichit Police

Officers arrested the man, named by police only as “Mr Sutchai”, 50, at about 2pm on Wednesday, Wichit Police reported yesterday (Aug 5).

The man stole the wallet from a shopping trolley left in front of the SuperCheap branch opposite the Wichit Municipality offices last Sunday (Aug 1), said the report.

The owner of the wallet, Ms Pratin Chumthong, reported the theft to police after she noticed it was missing at around 10:20am, the report added.

Through CCTV footage, police were able to track see Sutchai commit the theft and tracked him to a house in Wichit, where he was arrested, the report explained.

Unlike with the man arrested on Monday for stealing food from motorbike baskets, Wichit Police this time gave no explanation from Pratin as to why he committed the theft.

Wichit Police are currently tasked with investigating the death of Swiss tourist Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf as their top priority.

