Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man, 28, found dead on Khao Rang

Man, 28, found dead on Khao Rang

PHUKET: A 28-year-old man was found dead on Rang Hill in Phuket Town yesterday afternoon (Apr 10) after he leapt from the viewpoint in what family members believe was suicide, report police.

deathsuicidepoliceCOVID-19Coronavirus
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 11 April 2020, 05:36PM

A rescue worker points to where Mr Paphon’s body was found below the Khao Rang viewpoint yesterday (Apr 10). Photo: Phuket City Police

A rescue worker points to where Mr Paphon’s body was found below the Khao Rang viewpoint yesterday (Apr 10). Photo: Phuket City Police

Maj Akkaradet Phongphrom of the Phuket City Police was called to the viewpoint at around 3pm.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find the body of Paphon Yalong, 28, on the steep hillside below the viewpoint. He had suffered fatal head trauma after his head had hit a rock.

Rescue workers took around two hours to access the area to recover his body, some 70 metres below.

Near the rail at the viewpoint was a black bag Paphon had taken with him, containing a bottle of water, his mobile phone, cigarettes and a lighter.

His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination, Maj Akkaradet noted in his report.

Paphon’s father, Suchin Yalong, 54, told police that Paphon used to work at a shooting range in Rawai that had temporarily shut down in accordance with the government orders issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday (Apr 9), Mr Suchin and Paphon went to Phuket Kwaeng Court (the equivalent to a magistrates’ court) to pay a fine for breaching the national night curfew, Mr Suchin explained.

Diamond Resort Phuket

At around 4pm, while they were riding home together on separate motorbikes, Paphon rode up to Rang Hill alone, Mr Suchin said.

After that, he was unable to contact him.

As Paphon did not come home that night, Mr Suchin went to Phuket City Police Station to report that his son was missing the next morning.

His son’s body was found yesterday afternoon.

Mr Suchin believes that his son committed suicide by jumping from the viewpoint, Maj Akkaradet said.

Officers had uncovered no clues that any foul play had been involved, he also noted.

Mr Suchin said that his son had lost his job and his relationship with his girlfriend had ended just days earlier, Maj Akkaradet said in his report.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man 20, surrenders to police with one ya bah pill so he can get food in prison
Russia airlifts 228 tourists trapped in Phuket
Two new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 172
Cold water poured on fun at Songkran
PM condemns curfew breakers
Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket preps for lockdown! 5 hotels exempt from closing? Phuket COVID-19 measures || April 10
Mango picker killed by wild elephant
50 new national COVID-19 cases, one more death
Phuket confirms nine new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 170
Protecting society’s most vulnerable
Police warning for ladyboy who derided B5,000 government handout
School holidays canned after term delay
Asia virus latest: Australia raids cruise ship; Taiwan demands WHO apology
Bangkok alcohol ban set to last 10 days

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

The order was first published 80 minutes before curfew? Talk about short notice. And all because peo...(Read More)

Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

Pretty sneaky and cowardly way of doing things, announcing it just before the evening curfew kicks i...(Read More)

Chalong Police arrest woman for overcharging for face masks

what about inflated prices for foreigners in hospitals, i bet that's perfectly legal...(Read More)

Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

I can hear already the moaning of those who didn't see that coming .Guess comments will become e...(Read More)

Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

Worker camps, with the cheesy face masks-perfect storm for an anti- bacterial resistant cholera -or ...(Read More)

Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

@Kurt, I see you still have nothing better to do right now as to drive around and check on worker ca...(Read More)

Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

Can anyone explain how me having a beer in my apartment contributes to the spread of the virus?...(Read More)

Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’

So will we be able to go out for groceries, or not? Is it a request or a public order? Lot's o...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

Replace "that" with "think."...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

Pascale, you don't that goldwing may have been inferring water throwing won't stop..no, you ...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Pavilions Home Video
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand

 