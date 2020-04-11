Man, 28, found dead on Khao Rang

PHUKET: A 28-year-old man was found dead on Rang Hill in Phuket Town yesterday afternoon (Apr 10) after he leapt from the viewpoint in what family members believe was suicide, report police.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 11 April 2020, 05:36PM

A rescue worker points to where Mr Paphon’s body was found below the Khao Rang viewpoint yesterday (Apr 10). Photo: Phuket City Police

Maj Akkaradet Phongphrom of the Phuket City Police was called to the viewpoint at around 3pm.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find the body of Paphon Yalong, 28, on the steep hillside below the viewpoint. He had suffered fatal head trauma after his head had hit a rock.

Rescue workers took around two hours to access the area to recover his body, some 70 metres below.

Near the rail at the viewpoint was a black bag Paphon had taken with him, containing a bottle of water, his mobile phone, cigarettes and a lighter.

His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination, Maj Akkaradet noted in his report.

Paphon’s father, Suchin Yalong, 54, told police that Paphon used to work at a shooting range in Rawai that had temporarily shut down in accordance with the government orders issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday (Apr 9), Mr Suchin and Paphon went to Phuket Kwaeng Court (the equivalent to a magistrates’ court) to pay a fine for breaching the national night curfew, Mr Suchin explained.

At around 4pm, while they were riding home together on separate motorbikes, Paphon rode up to Rang Hill alone, Mr Suchin said.

After that, he was unable to contact him.

As Paphon did not come home that night, Mr Suchin went to Phuket City Police Station to report that his son was missing the next morning.

His son’s body was found yesterday afternoon.

Mr Suchin believes that his son committed suicide by jumping from the viewpoint, Maj Akkaradet said.

Officers had uncovered no clues that any foul play had been involved, he also noted.

Mr Suchin said that his son had lost his job and his relationship with his girlfriend had ended just days earlier, Maj Akkaradet said in his report.