Man, 25, dies as car hits power pole at high speed

PHUKET: A 25-year-old man died after his car hit a roadside power pole at high speed in Koh Kaew last night (Mar 10).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 11 March 2021, 08:59AM

Police were called to the scene, on Thepkrasattri Rd, about 100 metres north of the Bang Khu Intersection, just after 11:30pm.

Rescue workers and police arrived to find a white Toyota Yaris, registered in Phuket, with heavy damage.

The power pole had impacted directly onto the driver’s door. The engine was still running.

The driver, Jirawech Sawatsantisuk, 25, a Phuket native registered as a resident of Tambon Thepkrasattri, was unconscious still inside the wreck with serious chest injuries.

Rescue workers recovered Mr Jirawech and performed CPR, then rushed him to Mission Hospital Phuket, where he was later pronounced dead.

Capt Udom Petcharat of the Phuket City Police reported that Mr Jirawech was driving alone in the car at high speed from Koh Kaew towards Phuket Town when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the power pole.

Capt Udom added that police were yet to review CCTV footage from the area before concluding their investigation.