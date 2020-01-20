Man, 19, charged with knife murder of stepfather amid hammer-throwing argument

PHUKET: A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after his stepfather was killed by a knife wound to the leg inflicted amid a heated argument at a worker’s camp early this morning (Jan 20).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 20 January 2020, 11:36AM

The hammer and the knife seized at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The knife seized at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Phithak Phuphrommin of the Thalang Police was notified of the incident and called to the worker’s camp, located opposite Baan Manik School in Moo 7, Srisoonthorn, at 4:30am.

At the scene, officers were shown the body of Donchai Pokyada, 49, originally from Chiang Rai, on the ground in front of one of the worker’s shacks.

Dressed in only grey shorts and underwear, he had suffered a deep laceration to his left thigh and suffered extensive blood loss.

Waiting at the scene was Arjit Chayprom, 46, originally from Songkhla, who police in their report identified as Mr Donchai’s wife.

Also standing by was Ms Arjit's son Taweesak Chayprom, 19.

Lt Col Phithak said, “Ms Arjit explained that Mr Donchai had been drinking rice whiskey [“lao khao”] non-stop since he came back from Chiang Rai yesterday.

“While drunk, he threw a hammer at Taweesak’s bedroom wall, which was only a galvanized sheet of tin. This made Taweesak angry, and he confronted Mr Donchai with a knife that he kept under his pillow.

“The fight got worse, and [Ms Arjit said] Taweesak threw the knife at Donchai’s left leg. Mr Donchai kept bleeding from the wound, leading to Mr Donchai dying,” Lt Col Phithak said.

A knife and a hammer at the scene were both seized as evidence, Lt Col Phithak said in his report.

The knife did not have any blood stains, he noted.

“Ms Arjit said that during the almost two years they had all stayed together Mr Donchai and Taweesak were always arguing. They had been bitter at each other for a long time,” Lt Col Phitak said.

“At this stage, police do not believe Ms Arjit’s statement, we believe that Taweesak stabbed Mr Donchai and then washed the knife,” he added.

“Taweesak was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with murder,” Lt Col Phithak confirmed.

Police are continuing their investigation, he added.