Man, 18, reports attempted armed abduction at roadside sala

PHUKET: An 18-year-old man has reported to police a failed abduction attempt in which he was allegedly pistol-whipped on the head with a revolver at a roadside sala in Thalang early yesterday morning (Aug 30).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 31 August 2019, 12:03PM

Theerapop Suwanthada, 18, of Tambon Thepkrsattri in Thalang, said he was struck on the head with a gun while resisting an abduction attempt by a group of men at a roadside sala in Thalang early yesterday morning (Aug 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Theerapop Suwanthada, 18, of Tambon Thepkrasattri in Thalang, filed a full statement at Thalang Police Station yesterday afternoon.

The report was recorded by Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police at 2:50pm.

However, that was more than 12 hours after the attack, Theerapop told The Phuket News, which he said occurred at about 1:10am.

After the attack, he went directly to Thalang Police Station to report it, then went to Thalang Hospital to have his wound mended.

In his full statement filed yesterday afternoon, Theerapop told police that he was with friends riding a motorbike with a “girl” (sic, sao in Thai) – who he did not name, age not reported– sitting behind him as passenger at about 00.50am yesterday when he stopped at a roadside sala at the entrance to Pakrongcheep Village in Thalang because it had started raining heavily.

After about 10 minutes of waiting for the rain to stop, a black four-door pickup truck pulled up from Thepkrasattri Rd and stopped at the sala, he said.

Two men exited the vehicle, with one of them ordering, “You! Get into the pickup truck now!”, Theerapop reported.

Theerapop said he tried to run away but one man tackled him to the ground.

Then two to three more men exited the pickup truck. One of them showed that he was holding a revolver and threatened Theerapop to get into the pickup truck, Theerapop said.

Theerapop still resisted and was then struck on the head with the gun, he added.

For some reason the men then stopped their attempt to take Theerapop, and all of them got back into the pickup truck and sped off towards Pakrongcheep village, he said.

Theerapop said he could see two other men in the back tray of the pickup who did not join the attempt to take him.

Theerapop added that he could not identify any of the men as they had covered their faces with shirts.

He also maintained that he was not involved in any conflict with anyone.

Throughout the ordeal, the men ignored the girl, who looked on in shock and did not flee, Theerapop reported.

Capt Kraisorn officially recorded the report and confirmed that police were now investigating the incident.