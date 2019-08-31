Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man, 18, reports attempted armed abduction at roadside sala

Man, 18, reports attempted armed abduction at roadside sala

PHUKET: An 18-year-old man has reported to police a failed abduction attempt in which he was allegedly pistol-whipped on the head with a revolver at a roadside sala in Thalang early yesterday morning (Aug 30).

violencecrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 31 August 2019, 12:03PM

Theerapop Suwanthada, 18, said he was struck on the head with a gun while resisting an abduction attempt by a group of men at a roadside sala in Thalang early yesterday morning (Aug 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Theerapop Suwanthada, 18, said he was struck on the head with a gun while resisting an abduction attempt by a group of men at a roadside sala in Thalang early yesterday morning (Aug 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Theerapop Suwanthada, 18, of Tambon Thepkrsattri in Thalang, said he was struck on the head with a gun while resisting an abduction attempt by a group of men at a roadside sala in Thalang early yesterday morning (Aug 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Theerapop Suwanthada, 18, of Tambon Thepkrsattri in Thalang, said he was struck on the head with a gun while resisting an abduction attempt by a group of men at a roadside sala in Thalang early yesterday morning (Aug 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Theerapop Suwanthada, 18, of Tambon Thepkrsattri in Thalang, said he was struck on the head with a gun while resisting an abduction attempt by a group of men at a roadside sala in Thalang early yesterday morning (Aug 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Theerapop Suwanthada, 18, of Tambon Thepkrsattri in Thalang, said he was struck on the head with a gun while resisting an abduction attempt by a group of men at a roadside sala in Thalang early yesterday morning (Aug 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Theerapop Suwanthada, 18, of Tambon Thepkrsattri in Thalang, said he was struck on the head with a gun while resisting an abduction attempt by a group of men at a roadside sala in Thalang early yesterday morning (Aug 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Theerapop Suwanthada, 18, of Tambon Thepkrsattri in Thalang, said he was struck on the head with a gun while resisting an abduction attempt by a group of men at a roadside sala in Thalang early yesterday morning (Aug 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Theerapop Suwanthada, 18, of Tambon Thepkrasattri in Thalang, filed a full statement at Thalang Police Station yesterday afternoon.

The report was recorded by Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police at 2:50pm.

However, that was more than 12 hours after the attack, Theerapop told The Phuket News, which he said occurred at about 1:10am.

After the attack, he went directly to Thalang Police Station to report it, then went to Thalang Hospital to have his wound mended.

In his full statement filed yesterday afternoon, Theerapop told police that he was with friends riding a motorbike with a “girl” (sic, sao in Thai) – who he did not name, age not reported– sitting behind him as passenger at about 00.50am yesterday when he stopped at a roadside sala at the entrance to Pakrongcheep Village in Thalang because it had started raining heavily.

After about 10 minutes of waiting for the rain to stop, a black four-door pickup truck pulled up from Thepkrasattri Rd and stopped at the sala, he said.

Two men exited the vehicle, with one of them ordering, “You! Get into the pickup truck now!”, Theerapop reported.

Theerapop said he tried to run away but one man tackled him to the ground.

QSI International School Phuket

Then two to three more men exited the pickup truck. One of them showed that he was holding a revolver and threatened Theerapop to get into the pickup truck, Theerapop said.

Theerapop still resisted and was then struck on the head with the gun, he added.

For some reason the men then stopped their attempt to take Theerapop, and all of them got back into the pickup truck and sped off towards Pakrongcheep village, he said.

Theerapop said he could see two other men in the back tray of the pickup who did not join the attempt to take him.

Theerapop added that he could not identify any of the men as they had covered their faces with shirts.

He also maintained that he was not involved in any conflict with anyone.

Throughout the ordeal, the men ignored the girl, who looked on in shock and did not flee, Theerapop reported.

Capt Kraisorn officially recorded the report and confirmed that police were now investigating the incident.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 31 August 2019 - 15:36:09 

Was riding with friends ( plural), or just with 1 girlfriend?
Did both or one of them notice the car registration number?
Reason of this attack? No reason?  Than just a group of thai dumbo's? Why the Thalang police didn't act when the victim reported this attack at night even before going to hospital?
Thalang, for years it is a bit of a criminal free state on Phuket island.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Plain tobacco packaging mandatory from Sept 12
Fake News Center to open by Nov 1 at the latest
OCPB seizes e-cigarettes illegally sold online
Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul
Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company
Patong Beach re-opens with ‘safe zones’, dangerous surf warning remains
Phuket’s Thanyapura to open ‘active wellness’ resort in Sanya, China
Vietnam’s tourism faces over-tourism risks
Is a rebound in sight?
Floods from storm Podul ravage Roi Et
Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners
Vachira Phuket Hospital boss explains call for donations for neurosurgery microscope
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Spicy salad blame game? A stormy weekend? Chinese arrivals up! || August 30
Phuket Town restaurant suffers heavy damage from fire
Phuket police nab armed drug dealers, users

 

Phuket community
Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

Bad guys ignore rules, good guys harassed endlessly with erred application of the law- the requireme...(Read More)

Man, 18, reports attempted armed abduction at roadside sala

Was riding with friends ( plural), or just with 1 girlfriend? Did both or one of them notice the ca...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

It looks like both documents, TM30 by landlord and TM28 by foreigner (that sometimes are the same pe...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

I don't have a landlord. I do have a Thai wife and a yellow book...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

Can you please update the article since this just made it more confusing. If a TM30 has been done do...(Read More)

Phuket Town restaurant suffers heavy damage from fire

Always that electrical short circuit 'believe/excuse'. Is it not about time that Phuket Off...(Read More)

Bangkok rated 47th safest city, Tokyo tops

Tokyo, Singapore, Osaka, nrs 1-2-3. I understood from international press reading that tourist city...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

Foreigner has to report with TM 28 as Thai Landlords cant be trusted to report. If this is the case ...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

All we hear is THIS IS THE LAW so laws for foreigners are strictly enforced but laws for Thais are n...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

So, when a foreigner leases a house + land for 30+30 years, has he/she to report with a TM30 - or a ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 