Man, 18, charged after flipping car on main Phuket road

PHUKET: An 18-year-old man has been charged with reckless driving after the car he was driving struck a recently made section of footpath and flipped the car onto its roof on Thepkrasattri Rd this morning (Sept 26).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 26 September 2019, 04:05PM

The car struck a new section of footpath, causing the front left tyre to blow out and flippnig the car onto its roof. Photo: Thalang Police

The car came to rest on its roof in the middle of the southbound lanes. Photo: Thalang Police

Capt Ponlawat Ketsattha of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, on Thepkrasattri Rd, in Moo 5, Baan Muang Mai, Tambon Thepkrasattri, at 7:10am.

Police and Kusoldham rescue workers arrived to find a Surat Thani-registered white Toyota Yaris on its roof in the middle of the southbound lanes.

The driver, 18-year-old Poonyawat Saelim, was waiting for police

Poonyawat escaped the accident with only minor injuries. He was also the only person in the car when it flipped.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, confirmed Capt Ponlawat.

Poonyawat explained that he was driving to Phuket Town when he lost control of the car, which struck the new section of footpath, causing his front left tyre to blow out and flippnig the car onto its roof.

Capt Ponlawat noted in his report that he believed Poonyawat fell asleep at wheel.

Poonyawat was charged with reckless driving, and a crane was called to recover the wreck from the road, he added.

Capt Ponlawat did note that Poonyawat was carrying a valid driver’s licence, but made no mention of whether Poonyawat was tested for alcohol or drug use.

The amount of the fine was also not reported.