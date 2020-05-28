Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Malls set to open for longer

Malls set to open for longer

BANGKOK: A committee evaluating the easing of lockdown measures has proposed extending the opening hours of shopping malls and shortening the curfew period next month, according to a source at Wednesday’s National Security Council (NSC) meeting.

COVID-19Coronavirushealtheconomics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 28 May 2020, 08:44AM

People rushed back to shopping malls on the first day of business resumption on May 17. Photo: Apichart Jinakul / Bangkok Post

People rushed back to shopping malls on the first day of business resumption on May 17. Photo: Apichart Jinakul / Bangkok Post

The next stage of the loosening of the coronavirus lockdown could happen if the country continues to record low numbers of new cases.

These are among proposals agreed at the meeting and will be forwarded to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for a decision on Friday, reports the Bangkok Post.

However, businesses and venues which are at high risk of COVID-19 transmissions, such as boxing stadiums and pubs, will remain closed and will be the last group to be allowed to reopen, the source said.

NSC Secretary-General Somsak Roongsita chaired the meeting on Wednesday, attended by representatives of security, public health and economy-related agencies.

After five hours, the committee agreed the current curfew period of 11pm-4am would be shortened by one hour – from 11pm-3am – to help market traders who usually trade in the early hours, the source said.

The relaxation will also cover hair salons, beauty and massage parlours, the source said, adding that more than 50,000 massage parlours and about 200,000 massage therapists have been affected by the lockdown.

Other businesses and venues that will also be allowed to reopen include cinemas, gyms, zoos, convention and meeting venues, while opening hours of shopping malls will be extended from the current 8pm to 9pm, the source added.

However, these venues and businesses are required to put in place rigorous health safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the source said.

After heated debate, the committee decided that venues and businesses that are in the high-risk category will remain closed and reopen in the final stage of lockdown easing.

They include boxing stadiums, pubs, water parks and amusement parks, the source said.

The source added the committee refrained from reopening boxing stadiums because public health officials expressed concern that even if boxing events are permitted without spectators allowed in, and broadcast live, boxing fans will still gather around televisions, which would put them at risk.

The next stage of relaxation means businesses allowed to reopen will be permitted to do more activities, not reopen other ones, the source said.

The source added the committee could not reach a conclusion on the reopening of schools, and it will raise the matter for discussion at Thursday’s meeting.

The source also said the committee did not have any problem with the resumption of inter-provincial travel, though it instructed state agencies to come up with details about disease control measures for border provinces if the restrictions on travel are lifted.

The ban on entry into the country via all channels will remain in effect, the source added.

CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin said the CCSA will meet to consider the proposal on Friday.

He added that even though new cases are falling, several carriers are asymptomatic, and the public must still follow health and social distancing guidelines.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

nongku74 | 28 May 2020 - 09:45:48 

What about opening Phuket’s beaches?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total remains 227
Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill
Central to take over FamilyMart
Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’
SSO Chief in Phuket to expedite COVID relief payments
Phuket bus relaunch delayed
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total holds at 227
Power outage to affect Mai Khao
Man arrested in Phuket for B1.8mn Bangkok romance scam
Emergency decree extended
Hotels preparing to welcome back guests
Court to rule whether to accept THAI rehab petition
Body of foreign man found floating off Krabi
From Wall Street to Bethlehem, iconic sites reopen from virus
Additional B39bn handout for vulnerable approved

 

Phuket community
Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

This is trash carelessly tossed on the ground by Thais like my neighbor, making its way to the ocean...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

@ Skip. When it is as you wrote here about testing, than the Governor is not informing us correct ab...(Read More)

Malls set to open for longer

What about opening Phuket’s beaches?...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

Tbird...yes, I was told this too when I was beamed to the mothership for a briefing as well. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

silly and funny all the round...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

The article is just nonsense and non scientific point of view. Maybe, also, a bad translation? ...(Read More)

Xi defends China’s virus response, offers vaccine when ready

Better put your focus on the US, the notorious lying world police and warmonger No. 1 on this planet...(Read More)

Xi defends China’s virus response, offers vaccine when ready

I really do not see how the politicians of "The New World Order" can continue to deal with...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

With the current PCR test, they are not testing for the virus. They are testing for exosomes, a norm...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

Oh, and just to state the obvious: My previous comments referred to the Global Agenda...not just lit...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand

 