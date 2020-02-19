Mall murder suspect arrested

BANGKOK: A man accused of shooting dead his ex-wife and wounding another woman at a cosmetic clinic inside a shopping mall in Bangkok yesterday (Feb 18) has been arrested.

crimemurderdeathviolence

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 19 February 2020, 11:51AM

Danusorn Numcharoen, the suspect in the murder of his ex-wife at a cosmetic clinic in a shopping mall near Victory Monument yesterday (Feb 18), after his arrest by police in Phetchaburi’s Kaeng Krachan district this morning (Feb 19). Photo: supplied

Danusorn Numcharoen, 28, was taken into custody about 4:30am today (Feb 19) in tambon Huay Mae Phiang of Kaeng Krachan district, Phetchaburi province, by Phayathai and Metropolitan Division 1 police under a court warrant. Yesterday afternoon, a man walked into The Icon Clinic on the fourth floor of the Century The Movie Plaza and shot dead Piyanut Chatthai, 28, an employee. He opened fire with a handgun, hitting Piyanut in the head and the body. Another woman, Wilasinee Teepan, 29, was also hit and seriously wounded in the calculated attack. She was rushed to hospital. A video of the cold-blooded shooting from the clinic security camera was later posted on Youtube. Mr Danusorn was brought to Bangkok for legal action. He was charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, having a firearm in possession without permission and carrying the firearm in public without reason. Police said he confessed.