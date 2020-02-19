Danusorn Numcharoen, 28, was taken into custody about 4:30am today (Feb 19) in tambon Huay Mae Phiang of Kaeng Krachan district, Phetchaburi province, by Phayathai and Metropolitan Division 1 police under a court warrant.
Yesterday afternoon, a man walked into The Icon Clinic on the fourth floor of the Century The Movie Plaza and shot dead Piyanut Chatthai, 28, an employee. He opened fire with a handgun, hitting Piyanut in the head and the body.
Another woman, Wilasinee Teepan, 29, was also hit and seriously wounded in the calculated attack. She was rushed to hospital. A video of the cold-blooded shooting from the clinic security camera was later posted on Youtube.
Mr Danusorn was brought to Bangkok for legal action. He was charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, having a firearm in possession without permission and carrying the firearm in public without reason.
Police said he confessed.
