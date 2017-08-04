PHUKET: Lifeguards stationed at Patong Beach saved a male foreigner from drowning this afternoon after he ignored red flags posted along the beach.

Friday 4 August 2017, 05:12PM

The man was ulled from the sea at Patong Beach at 2:30pm today (Aug 4). Photo: Phuket Lifeguard Service

Phuket Lifeguards Service today (Aug 4) posted four pictures on their Facebook page along with the message; “Patong Lifeguards just rescued a man from the rip. He is safe.”

One of the lifeguards said, “The incident happened at 2:30pm. A male tourist was pulled out by a wave while he was swimming in the sea. Three of us took paddle boards and rushed towards him. He was very tired from swimming. We let him rest on the beach before advising him to go to a hospital to have his body checked.

“Red flags have been placed at almost every beach to stop swimmers from going into the sea. There is very strong wind and very strong waves. But some swimmers have ignored the red flags,” he said.

“Phuket lifeguards on every beach are being more strict about keeping their eyes open for these people,” he added.