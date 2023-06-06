Zonezi Properties
Male employees to receive 15 days of paternity leave

BANGKOK: The government has broadened paternity leave periods to cover male government employees, allowing them to have 15 days’ paid leave after their child’s birth.


By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 6 June 2023, 08:54AM

Workers hold a sign to call for fully paid maternity leave and 30 days’ paternity leave for male employees after their child’s birth to celebrate Labour Day at Democracy Monument last year. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

Workers hold a sign to call for fully paid maternity leave and 30 days’ paternity leave for male employees after their child’s birth to celebrate Labour Day at Democracy Monument last year. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

The leave extension was part of a new Government Employees Executive Committee’s announcement regarding government employee benefits that was signed yesterday (June 5), Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said.

The paternity leave regulation was added to the section regarding maternity leave in the older version of the announcement issued in 2011, reports the Bangkok Post. The previous version limited the right to only government officials, a 98-day maternity leave and a 15-day paternity leave with full pay for both males and females. Female government employees already have 90 days of maternity leave.

Mr Wissanu said the updated regulation would give equal rights to government employees employed by government agencies but who do not have fringe benefits like government officials.

Government employees work like government officials, but they do not have to pass a national government test, and they don’t get a pension after retiring. The government introduced government employees (some of whom are on limited contracts) to cut costs.

HeadStart International School Phuket

According to the announcement, male employees wanting to take the 15-day paternity leave must notify their supervisor within 30 days after the delivery day.

Supervisors have full authority to require evidence from the employees.

Those who want to take leave after a child is more than 30 days old can take leave without pay for 15 days unless their supervisors approve the leave with full pay.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

