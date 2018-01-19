PHUKET: A 31-year-old Chinese tourist drowned at Karon Beach at about midday yesterday (Jan 18).

Friday 19 January 2018, 08:27AM

Police and rescue workers attend the scene after Mr Xin's body was removed from the water. Photo: Karon Police

Phuket Tourist Police was notified of an incident opposite a warning tower at Karon Beach at 12:40pm and reported, “A Chinese male tourist named Pan Xin went out in the water and was about 50 metres away from shore while his his wife and relatives were sitting on the beach.

“After about 40 minutes of not being able to see Mr Pan, relatives told beach operators to look for him. After 20mins of searching Mr Pan's body was found face down in the water.

“His body was taken to Patong Hospital,” reported Phuket Tourist Police.