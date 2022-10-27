British International School, Phuket
Malaysian tourists on the rise

BANGKOK: More than a million Malaysian tourists have made holidays in Thailand so far this year. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) now hopes to bank on the tourism high season and raise this figure to 1.8 million by year’s end.

Thursday 27 October 2022, 11:20AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

TAT deputy governor Tanes Petsuwan indicated Malaysia is a high-potential market due to tourists being able to enter Thailand by land as well as by air, reports state news agency NNT.

Mr Tanes said most Malaysian tourists drive into Thailand through various border points. Unlike in the past, Malaysian tourists no longer remain solely in Hat Yai City during their holiday in Thailand. 

Instead, they now visit other provinces such as Krabi, Phatthalung, Phuket, Satun, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai. About 1.04mn tourists visited Thailand from January 1 to October 7.

These visitors are expected to have contributed about B26.575 billion of tourism income to Thailand, said the report.

Mr Tanes, who is in charge of International Marketing in Asia and South Pacific, said the number of Malaysian tourists will increase as Thailand has entered the high season.

Additionally, the tourism high season coincides with the school break in Malaysia, as well as the Diwali, Christmas and New Year’s festivals.

Mr Tanes said the TAT will continually hold tourism promotion activities with an aim of attracting 1.8mn  Malaysian tourists to Thailand this year.

The TAT deputy governor said cooperation between his agency and partners in Malaysia has contributed to the revival of the tourism industry. This is illustrated by the resumption of international flights between Malaysia and Thailand, of which there are now 23 per day.

