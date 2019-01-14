THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Malaysian tourist revived during Phuket snorkelling trip to Racha Island

PHUKET: A Malaysian tourist was resuscitated and brought back to life after he was pulled from the water unconscious and unresponsive during a snorkelling trip to Racha Island, south of Phuket, yesterday (Jan 13).

Safetymarinetourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 14 January 2019, 06:39PM

Mr Koo Shen Liang, 35, was taken to hospital after he was revived during a snorkelling trip at Racha Island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Koo Shen Liang, 35, was taken to hospital after he was revived during a snorkelling trip at Racha Island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Koo Shen Liang, 35, was taken to hospital after he was revived during a snorkelling trip at Racha Island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Koo Shen Liang, 35, was taken to hospital after he was revived during a snorkelling trip at Racha Island. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Koo and four friends he was travelling with arrived in Phuket on Friday (Jan 11) and were to leave the island today (Jan 14). Photo: Ekkapop Thongtub

Mr Koo and four friends he was travelling with arrived in Phuket on Friday (Jan 11) and were to leave the island today (Jan 14). Photo: Ekkapop Thongtub

Ariya Noktajan, a tour guide with the group, explained to The Phuket News that the tourist, Koo Shen Liang, 35, was on a trip organised by tour company Blue Corner International Co Ltd.

Mr Koo had lost consciousness whilst snorkelling sometime about 11:30am, Ms Ariya explained.

“Tour guides noticed from the boat that he was not moving and did not respond to shouts for him to come back to the boat,” she said.

“The boat captain and crew jumped into the water and managed to pull Mr Koo back to the boat,” Ms Ariya explained.

However, Mr Koo was unconscious and unresponsive.

“They performed CPR on him for around 30 minutes before he regained consciousness, and was then taken back to Chalong Pier,” Ms Ariya explained.

QSI International School Phuket

Mr Koo arrived at Chaloing Pier at about 1pm.

Officers from the Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) who were on hand were at Chalong Pier when Mr Koo arrived, confirmed, “Mr Koo, who suffers from asthma, was conscious but very weak.”

Mr Koo was sped to the Accident & Emergency Centre at the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital, then to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, then transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

Mr Koo and four friends he was travelling with arrived in Phuket on Friday (Jan 11) and were to leave the island today (Jan 14), officers at the TAC confirmed.

However, the TAC has yet to receive an update on Mr Koo’s current medical condition.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Getting safety right
Norwegian man, 77, drowns at Khaolak
Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering
Thousands stung in Australian blue bottle invasion
Phuket tour piers re-open in full service
Phuket boats clear to leave port as Pabuk passes
Phuket heavy rain warning for the weekend
Safety measures boosted at bustling Phuket ports for New Year
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller
Rawai beachfront refuelling from steel drums is legal, confirms Phuket energy chief
Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller
Phuket Navy base gets new Commander
Into the light: Inspection of ‘Phoenix’ wreck unveils details, inconsistencies
Investigators given seven days to inspect ‘Phoenix’ wreck

 

Phuket community
Saudi teen runaway leaves for Canada

"How many "countless"..."Don't you know the meaning of "countless"...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting safety right

"This beautiful country and her? nice people"What a joke that someone who never stops talk...(Read More)

Six houses destroyed by fire

6 Houses, just B300,000? That are sheds.( 50.000 per shed only) Again electric premature 'thin...(Read More)

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

Westerner's who decide to live in Thailand, but then constantly post comments here spewing their...(Read More)

Saudi teen runaway leaves for Canada

"o reiterate if you read the articles, they answer all your comments. There is no contradiction...(Read More)

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

We not talk 'thai common practice'. We talk about the thai law, not about a for police offic...(Read More)

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

DUI for the motorcycle riders, case closed in Australia...(Read More)

Saudi teen runaway leaves for Canada

How many 'countless' refugees are quietly send back 'home', or languish now in thai ...(Read More)

Phuket residents vote against U-turn flyover

The objection is probably that it is more difficult to cut in line on a fly-over U-turn than the exi...(Read More)

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

[named removed] spouts his usual nonsense. It is a common occurrence in Thailand for the money side ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
Express Carpet and Decor
Harvey Law Corporation
777 Beach Condo
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZUMA Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Dan About Thailand

 