Malaysian Open to proceed despite coronavirus fears

GOLF: The Malaysian Open, a flagship event of the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) which is making its return to the Asian Tour schedule after a four-year absence, will continue to proceed as scheduled.

Golf

By The Phuket News

Monday 17 February 2020, 11:21AM

Kota Permai Golf and Country Club which will host the upcoming Malaysian Open. Photo: Asian Tour

Sanctioned by the Asian Tour in partnership with the Japan Golf Tour Organisation. (JGTO), the US$1 million (31 million baht) event is set to get underway at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club from March 5-8.

Addressing the concerns over the current Covid-19 situation, MGA President, Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor said: “The health and safety of players and audience is and remains the number one priority of the MGA.

“With strict measures in place, as guided by the Ministry of Health Malaysia, we will provide initial medical care in the event of illness and help prevent disease transmission.

“With this assurance given we hope that all players and audiences not to worry and be ready for the upcoming Malaysian Open 2020,” he added.

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO, Asian Tour said: “We are very much aligned with the decision made by MGA and with the stringent measures put in place during the week.

“We are adopting similar operational procedures at all our upcoming events to improve the safety towards all stakeholders and participants.

“We are confident the Malaysian Open will restore its pride as one of the most popular events on the Asian Tour schedule,” he concluded.

- Asian Tour