PHUKET: A man wanted on an Interpol Red Notice for B17 million in real estate fraud in Malaysia has been arrested in Phuket and will be deported to his homeland south of Thailand.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 21 November 2018, 07:24PM

Malaysian national Lee Chong Giap, 60, was wanted for real estate fraud amounting to the equivalent of B17 million, Gen Surachate explained. Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Bureau Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn announced the news through the Immigration Bureau’s facebook page today.

The man, Malaysian national Lee Chong Giap, 60, had been on the run in Malaysia and wanted on an arrest warrant issued there since 2017, Gen Surachate explained.

The case was brought to his attention by the Malaysia Economic Crime Suppression Division Police, and Immigration officers soon had tracked Lee down, he added.

Lee had entered Thailand at the Sadao border checkpoint on Oct 20, Gen Surachate noted.

“He was allowed to stay in Thailand until November 18, 2018 (last Sunday), but he fled to hide in Phuket,” he said.

“He was arrested on yesterday (Nov 20). Right now he has had his permission to stay in Thailand revoked. We are in the process of deporting him back to Malaysia,” Gen Surachate added.

Immigration officers have handed Lee over to Yusni Bin Mohd Jamil, the Minister Counsellor (Police Liaison) at the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok, who confirmed that Lee was wanted suspect and gave his appreciation to the Thai authorities for their efforts.

Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed to The Phuket News this afternoon, “After receiving the notice to cooperate with the Malaysian request to apprehend Lee, Phuket Tourist Police undercover officers found Lee and had him under surveillance.”

However, Capt Ekkachai declined to reveal where Lee was staying in Phuket, or where he was taken into custody.

However, Capt Ekkachai did confirm, “Mr Lee Chong Giap was wanted on an Interpol Red Notice.”