Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Malaysian company TA Global Berhad buys Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok for B2.35bn

Malaysian company TA Global Berhad buys Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok for B2.35bn

BANGKOK: JLL, the exclusive sales agent for Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, has confirmed that Malaysian-listed company TA Global Berhad acquired the hotel for B2.25 billion.

propertytourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 4 November 2019, 02:42PM

TA Global Berhad from Malaysia acquired the hotel for THB 2.25 billion, says JLL

TA Global Berhad from Malaysia acquired the hotel for THB 2.25 billion, says JLL

Mike Batchelor, CEO, Hotels Investment Sales Asia at JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group, noted, “The sale of Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok represents the only freehold hotel transaction concluded in Bangkok so far this year. It also marks the largest single hotel asset transaction recorded in Thailand year to date, accounting for over half of the total transaction volume.”

The property sits on over 900 square wah of land and features 268 guestrooms, three Food & Beverage outlets, a fitness centre and a rooftop swimming pool, explained a JLL release announcing the sale.

The hotel was sold with the benefit of management from the world’s largest hotel operator, Marriott International, the release added.

Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok represents TA Global Berhad’s second hotel acquisition in Thailand. The firm had previously acquired Mövenpick Karon Beach Phuket, on which JLL also acted on as the exclusive sales agent, in 2012. (See story here.)

According to JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group, the first nine months of 2019 saw four major hotel transactions with three being in Bangkok.

“Several major hotel investment deals are under negotiation at present. A number of these deals should be exchanged by the end of this year but the actual transactions are unlikely to be completed before early 2020,” said Chakkrit Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhya, Executive Vice President at JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group.

“This means hotel investment sales volume in Thailand this year will not keep up with the volume seen in 2018 but should pick up in 2020,” he added.

In 2018, Thailand witnessed major hotel transactions with B21 billion of combined value, JLL noted in its release.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man arrested in Phuket for violent attempted rape in Krabi
Russian tourist dies despite rescue, revival efforts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Inmates shoot cop, escape! Tourist dies in snorkeling tour! B1 billion Ponzi scheme? || November 5
Airbnb proposes ‘best practices principles’ for regulations on short-term rentals
Three inmates, one of them American, shoot policeman and flee
Vietnam arrests eight over UK truck deaths
Japanese tourist dies after pulled from water unconscious on Phi Phi snorkelling tour
Red Cross Fair returns rebranded, with B2.29mn townhouse as lucky draw top prize
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Billionaire trafficker arrested! Ex-pop singer confesses? Tham Luang cave now open! || November 4
Students, D-Day step up with free electrical appliance repairs for Phuket flash flood victims
Phuket teen warned after fake police chief uncle claim online
Billionaire trafficker arrested over mass graves case that saw Rohingya shipped to Phuket
US ‘open to talks’ on GSP cuts
Phuket Regional Blood Centre, Thai Red Cross Society call for blood donations
Electricity outage to hit Pa Khlok

 

Phuket community
Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

Intro-diving normally starts with pool sessions. Was that done? I doubt the 'instructor' was...(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

Let's face it. There is no acceptable reason why THAI is doing so bad (sinking deep in debt), wh...(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

@Kurt. FYI.In case you don't know it's 2019 ! MAS changed to MAB in 2015. The German CEO wor...(Read More)

Japanese tourist dies after pulled from water unconscious on Phi Phi snorkelling tour

Wow...two deaths in one day. This is testimony to the bull$#!t lip service from the Governor and ev...(Read More)

Russian tourist dies despite rescue, revival efforts

Well of course Khun Phuntarakit had to mention that it isn't his fault...and call out the resort...(Read More)

Students, D-Day step up with free electrical appliance repairs for Phuket flash flood victims

Mr Ritchie..."wish we had more here in Aussie," what a load of rubbish, just recently, loo...(Read More)

Japanese tourist dies after pulled from water unconscious on Phi Phi snorkelling tour

Sad news. Was on the same tour on the 22nd October with Mr. Boy as our tour guide. ...(Read More)

Property fees slashed for 14 months

With all more and more regimental restrictive Immigration setting, saying: 'we only want short ...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

hostile policy against friendly retired foreigners... they just want to sweep the foreigners out......(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

Replacement by other 'friends'/old class mate? Than nothing will change for the better. Or ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
The Sunday Brunch Club
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Naka Yai Island Beach House
Thai Residential