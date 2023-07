Malaysia Independence Day Golf Tournament

Start From: 2023-08-19 10:30:00 to 2023-08-19 21:00:00 Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Calling all golfers! Celebrate Malaysia Independence Day with a round for Charity at Aquella, Phang-Nga on August nineteen. Organised by Asia Mice Planner, M C T & Malaysian Thai Friends Group, only THB 4,900 per person, inclusive of cart, caddie and brunch followed by a gala dinner at La Vela Khao Lak Resort. Part of the proceeds donated to a charity later this year. Limited spaces available. Please Contact Asia Mice Planner, Mr. DAVE 081-2712429 for more information today.