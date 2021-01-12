BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Malaysia declares virus emergency, sparking anger

Malaysia declares virus emergency, sparking anger

WORLD: Malaysia’s king declared a nationwide state of emergency today (Jan 12) to fight a coronavirus surge that is overwhelming hospitals, but critics charged it was a bid by an unstable government to cling to power.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By AFP

Tuesday 12 January 2021, 03:18PM

The declaration by Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah allows for the suspension of parliament and political activities. Photo: AFP.

The declaration by Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah allows for the suspension of parliament and political activities. Photo: AFP.

The announcement came a day after the prime minister introduced sweeping new curbs across much of the Southeast Asian nation, including the closure of most businesses, and warned the health system was “at breaking point”.

Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah agreed to declare an emergency until August 1 following a request from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in a meeting yesterday, the national palace said in a statement.

In a televised address, Muhyiddin said parliament would be suspended and elections would not take place, with the king able to enact new laws if necessary.

But the leader, whose 10-month-old government faces a host of challenges, insisted that “the civilian government will continue to function”.

“The emergency declaration... is not a military coup and a curfew will not be enforced,” he said.

He insisted he was committed to holding a general election once the country’s outbreak is brought under control.

The announcement came after Muhyiddin’s key coalition allies threatened to withdraw support, which could have led to the collapse of the government and snap national polls that some feared could worsen the outbreak.

Malaysia kept the virus in check for much of last year with a tough lockdown but, once curbs were eased, cases accelerated and have repeatedly hit fresh records in recent days.

As well as suspending political life, the declaration gives the government powers to take over private hospitals as government facilities become overwhelmed, and get extra help from the military and police, Muhyiddin said.

The emergency could be lifted earlier if the rate of infection slows.

Phuket Property

The country has reported more than 138,000 virus cases and 555 deaths.

Dark day for democracy’

An election in the state of Sabah last year has been blamed for triggering a new wave of infections that spread nationwide.

But critics expressed worries that the declaration was a gambit to cling to power by Muhyiddin that could erode civil liberties.

“The declaration of a state of emergency seems like another attempt by Muhyiddin to hold on to power, block elections and to remove parliamentary oversight, rather than to seriously address the pandemic,” tweeted Josef Benedict from Civicus, a global alliance of civil society organisations and activists.

“A dark day for democracy.”

Marina Mahathir, an activist and the daughter of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, tweeted that an emergency declaration was a “declaration of failure”.

“Failure to manage the pandemic, failure to govern, failure to care about the people,” she wrote.

Muhyiddin first tried to persuade the king to declare an emergency in October but was rebuffed. The last time an emergency was declared nationally was in 1969, in response to deadly racial riots.

Malaysia has been in political turmoil since March last year when Muhyiddin came to power without an election following Mahathir’s resignation and the collapse of his reformist administration.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Four rescued after boat capsizes off Phuket
Water supply outage to affect west and central Phuket
Phuket EOCs to enforce COVID measures for new arrivals
No extra quarantine in Phuket for foreigners exiting quarantine in Bangkok
Woman arrested following ‘k-powdered milk’ drug cocktail deaths
Woman nabbed for noodle shop ‘snatch and run’ to pay drug debt
Phuket pubs, bars ordered to close at midnight
Gorillas at San Diego zoo test positive for COVID-19
Municipality keen to buy COVID vaccines with its own money
Government forms committee for vaccine rollout
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Should COVID casino ’law breakers’ get free medical treatment? Health Minister asks... || January 11
China says WHO coronavirus experts to visit from Thursday
Phuket Red Cross calls for blood donations as reserves run low
Electricity outage to affect Kalim
Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

 

Phuket community
No extra quarantine in Phuket for foreigners exiting quarantine in Bangkok

Hahaha ! Exactly as I said. Guess someone should shut up for a while now ! ...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

So if getting on a flight places an individual at risk of being infected why is everyone flying into...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

@ChrisWC You can either believe Mr. know it all better K. , or you book a flight , download the n...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

Trying to register a departure through the Phuget.go.th [sic] web site was futile, it requires usag...(Read More)

Municipality keen to buy COVID vaccines with its own money

Wow, very rich Khon Kaen Municipality. I am sure Officialdom there takes very well care of unemploye...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars ordered to close at midnight

It is good to forbid alcohol in restaurants and close venues at midnight. Because after midnight on...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars ordered to close at midnight

This sounds like the "entre" before the "main meal"! Start stocking up on the bo...(Read More)

Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

Was traveling from Phuket to a 'popular market' north of Phuket not a kind of unneeded trave...(Read More)

Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

Perhaps the green plated car was used that day privately? However, the driver for sure not has enoug...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

@Pascale. No 'BS'. Coming from 'red' area requests quarantine. A BKK ASQ certificate...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
Benihana Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
K9 Point
Thai Residential
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Thanyapura
Dewa Phuket Resort

 