Wednesday 21 June 2023, 09:29AM

Cryptocurrencies are on track to become the centre of the financial system of the future. They seek to replace fiat currencies in just about every sector of the economy and earning passive income with crypto is an area that cryptos have begun to provide higher yields than fiat currencies.

This article will delve into the passive income-generating capabilities of Monero (XMR) and Stellar (XLM). It will also look into the Caged Beasts (BEASTS) project, a meme coin that offers a unique referral scheme to generate passive income.

Monero: Earning Potential of the Privacy Heavy Network

Monero’s claim to fame is through its ability to anonymise blockchain transactions. The network uses advanced cryptographic techniques to keep the identities of the sender and the receiver anonymous, filling in the demand for secure and anonymous blockchain platforms.

Monero does not utilise a proof-of-stake mechanism and thus has no use case as a token that is used in staking to secure the network. Instead, investors can still stake XMR with exchanges and other platforms that lend the tokens. The annual percentage yield for staking XMR is between 0.50 - 1.8%. While Monero’s privacy features make it an attractive investment option, its recent market performance has been lacklustre, experiencing a decline since April.

Lend and Earn Potential of the Stellar Network

The Stellar network offers a platform to conduct cross-border payments efficiently. The token does not use the proof of stake consensus mechanism but can be used to generate passive income. While it cannot be mined, Stellar holders can receive rewards through the earn or lend programs offered by popular crypto exchanges like Coinbase, Nexo, or Crypto.com.

Through these programs, investors can leverage their Stellar holdings to earn additional cryptocurrency rewards. Lending XLM tokens can earn an APY that ranges from 3 to 8% and can be a great source of passive income for holders. Lending XLM also improves liquidity of the tokens which in turn will have a positive effect on the tokens.

Caged Beasts Referral Scheme: Make Your Money Work for You

Caged Beasts, a meme coin in presale, first caught the market’s attention with its transparent policies and unique referral programme. The project’s referral program allows token holders to refer friends and family to the network. Each holder will have a unique referral code which they can use to refer the network.

When someone purchases tokens using that code, it’s owner is rewarded with 20% of their deposit in popular cryptocurrencies like ETH, BNB, or USDT. the new investor will also receive rewards in the form of a 20% bonus of BEASTS.

The Caged Beasts project is also committed to transparency with the project openly sharing its liquidity policy. Under the liquidity policy, 75% of tokens are set aside for presale and the remaining portion is earmarked for marketing efforts. The project’s community-oriented referral programme and transparent policies make it an investor’s favourite and will potentially make its presale a success.

The Final Word

Cryptocurrencies now offer multiple ways to make your money work for you and generate passive income. The lending-to-earn passive income methods that Monero and Stellar offer provide for a steady and stable stream of passive income for holders.

But Caged Beasts referral programme has the potential to beat the models of XMR and XLM with its 20% rewards. The network’s transparency policies and healthy earning potential will go a long way in supercharging its presale.



