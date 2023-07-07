Zonezi Properties
Make tourists safer, operators told

PHUKET: Phuket officials held a meeting at the Phuket Merlin Hotel yesterday (July 6) to clarify to tour business operators and guides about tourism safety and the laws that apply to people operating businesses that directly involve tourists.

tourismtransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 7 July 2023 11:56 AM

A tourist rental jeep overturned on the hill road through Kamala on Wednesday night (July 5). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod at the meeting yesterday (July 6). Photo: PR Phuket

The aim of the meeting was “to provide knowledge about laws regarding tourism to build confidence in the safety of tourists who come to visit Phuket.” said Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod.

Present to assist in explaining the laws and measures regarding tourists’ safety was Rachadaporn Oin, Director of the Phuket Tourism and Sports office.

Among the agencies and organsations represented were the Office of Tourism Business and Guide Registration Southern Branch Area 2, Phuket branch; Tourist Police, Phuket Provincial Transport Office (PLTO), Marine Department and the Phuket Marine Resources Conservation Center.

Special focus was given to the issue of renting cars and motorbikes to tourists, said an official report of the meeting.

“They must have a fair contract. If it is a motorcycle, the rental service provider must provide a helmet to customers as well,” the report noted.

However, not mentioned in the report was that just over 12 hours earlier a “tourist rental jeep” had overturned on the hill road through Kamala.

The accident occurred just before 9:30pm on Wednesday night. Police and other officials have yet to publicly report the accident. No information has been provided about the vehicles occupants, and their medical condition*.

Blue Tree Phuket

The accident came just two days after Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew on Monday held a slew of high-profile meetings calling for all officials to ramp up efforts to prevent more tourists from dying on Phuket’s roads.

From January through April this year, 24 foreign nationals were killed in road accidents in Phuket, rental operators were told. Nine of those killed were Russians.

Meanwhile, tourism-related businesses yesterday were told to focus on safety. “Boat drivers must obey the law. Boats are to be properly registered and have safety equipment on board,” the official report said.

Participants at the meeting were given the opportunity to ask questions about the laws that regulate the industry they operate in, said the official report.

No specific examples were given.

* Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee reported that the jeep struck one of the large roadside boulders still not moved from the road’s edge by officials. One person was reported as injured in the accident, suffering a broken rib.

Anderman | 07 July 2023 - 13:51:34 

If these were the same ....  driving that very same jeep on the right hand side of the road in Kathu on Wednesday then Som Nam Na. My curse succeeded!

Capricornball | 07 July 2023 - 13:05:22 

Curious why RTP (besides tourist police) not present at the meeting? The RTP is the agency that should be held responsible for chaos on Phuket roads. Utterly baffling that the most obvious remedy to improve road safety (hold RTP responsible for doing their job) is NEVER on the table. Completely dysfunctional governance results in some of the highest road fatality rates on the planet.

 

