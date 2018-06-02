PHUKET: A clear majority of respondents to an online poll have called for the government to make marijuana legal in Thailand.

Saturday 2 June 2018, 12:56PM

A full 50% of respondents voted outright, “Yes, marijuana in all its forms should be made legal and possession, use and sale should be fully unregulated.” Photo: Creative Commons

Marijuana is still a drug under Thai law and its use for medical purposes requires strict legal control measures.

According to the Narcotics Act, the planting of the marijuana plant is allowed for medical purposes but use of the plant does not extend to medical research involving humans.

While the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has supported the use of cannabis for medical purposes, its use for other purposes, such as recreational use is still illegal.

To this The Phuket News asked readers the simple question, “Should marijuana be made legal?”

A further 6% voted “Yes, but for medical research and use only”, while 38% added their support by voting “Yes, but only “decriminalise” it and keep it strictly regulated as done in the US and in Amsterdam.”

Only 6% of respondents voted, “No. It is a narcotic and should be treated as such.”

For the full poll results, click here.

https://www.thephuketnews.com/poll.php?poll_id=83#vDeHfT85SI4ctrmc.99

