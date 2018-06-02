FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Make marijuana legal, says Phuket Poll

PHUKET: A clear majority of respondents to an online poll have called for the government to make marijuana legal in Thailand.

drugshealthThe Phuket News

Saturday 2 June 2018, 12:56PM

A full 50% of respondents voted outright, “Yes, marijuana in all its forms should be made legal and possession, use and sale should be fully unregulated.” Photo: Creative Commons

A full 50% of respondents voted outright, “Yes, marijuana in all its forms should be made legal and possession, use and sale should be fully unregulated.” Photo: Creative Commons

Marijuana is still a drug under Thai law and its use for medical purposes requires strict legal control measures.

According to the Narcotics Act, the planting of the marijuana plant is allowed for medical purposes but use of the plant does not extend to medical research involving humans.

While the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has supported the use of cannabis for medical purposes, its use for other purposes, such as recreational use is still illegal.

To this The Phuket News asked readers the simple question, “Should marijuana be made legal?”

A full 50% of respondents voted outright, “Yes, marijuana in all its forms should be made legal and possession, use and sale should be fully unregulated.”

A further 6% voted “Yes, but for medical research and use only”, while 38% added their support by voting “Yes, but only “decriminalise” it and keep it strictly regulated as done in the US and in Amsterdam.”

QSI International School Phuket

Only 6% of respondents voted, “No. It is a narcotic and should be treated as such.”

For the full poll results, click here.

https://www.thephuketnews.com/poll.php?poll_id=83#vDeHfT85SI4ctrmc.99

To see the results of our previous poll, “How should Phuket’s lifeguards be provided?” click here.

“How should Phuket’s lifeguards be provided?” click here.

https://www.thephuketnews.com/poll.php?poll_id=82#o20QH4Azd9JtJBw3.97

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

CaptainJack69 | 02 June 2018 - 21:01:00 

Wow. So basically 94% of people think it should be OK to be able at least to smoke this naturally occurring, non-toxic, non-carcinogenic and non-addictive substance in their own homes. And without having to pretend to have "night blindness" or "sleep-apnia" or any of the made-up maladies people in 'America and Amsterdam' have to declare.

Good.

Kurt | 02 June 2018 - 15:16:43 

As soft drugs supply lines to Phuket island work wonderful well, despite a sometimes RTP action, mend for publicity and safari photos. ( more photos, more chance for promotion, I guess), yes, better legalize.
Start also here to categorize it the same way as smoking and alcohol consumption in private.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Canada Senate passes bill legalising recreational marijuana
Phuket Poll: Should marijuana be made legal?
Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer
Live-streaming attacker high on meth, say police
PM tightens bus inspections after crash horror
‘Most hated man’ gets seven years in jail for defrauding investors
Octopizzo: Nairobi’s rap king
The ‘Trainspotting generation’
Police say American ‘poo-thrower’ only on sleeping pills, not sex drugs
Phuket introduces ‘White Temple’ project
Woods announces he is to return to action this month
Phuket arrest escapee breaks leg in building fall
Phuket defence volunteer shot while chasing checkpoint dodgers
Police follow money trail in karaoke bar murder
Phuket public hospitals roll out free flu jabs

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Chattha
My Physio By Kanitta
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Kantok Restaurant

 