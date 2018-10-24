FUN RUN: KIS Phuket is holding its second annual KIS Fun Run 2018 at King Rama 9 Park on Saturday November 17 from 6:30am-11am, aimed at raising funds for the Good Shepherd Centre in Phuket Town.

Athletics

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 October 2018, 10:38AM

Last year the inaugural KIS Fun Run was a great success, with more than 400 participants joining in and raising over B200,000 for the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer Foundation. Photo: Supplied

Last year the inaugural KIS Fun Run was a great success, with more than 400 participants joining in and raising over B200,000 for the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer Foundation. This year, aiming to make it an even more successful event, KIS Phuket have invited all teachers, all involved with the 11 branches of the Kajonkiet Group which includes staff and more than 5,000 students.

Kajonkiet International School, Phuket places great value in the promotion of civic responsibility and community contribution. In recent years they have supported numerous local and national charitable causes and initiatives.

On November 17 this year, they are delighted to be holding the second annual KIS Fun Run, an event which is intended to bring the whole school community together, under a recreational sporting umbrella, to promote awareness of and to raise money for the Good Shepherd Centre in Phuket Town.

KIS Phuket’s specific focus for 2018 is to provide support for the Good Shepherd Centre, which was established in 2010 to provide education for the children of Burmese workers living at Rassada Pier, with the aim of teaching the children English, Burmese and Thai to help them integrate into the Thai workforce and become productive, educated members of our society.

Prior to the centre opening these children had not received any formal education.

As an aspirational educational community, KIS promotes responsibility, community, sustainability and legacy among their key values. They take their social responsibility seriously and this event staged at King Rama 9 Park in Phuket Town, will be a moment, early on a Saturday morning, when the whole school, as well as families from the wider Kajonkiet schools group, can collectively contribute time, a little effort, and hopefully, a lot of money, towards this cause.

If you require any further information or would like to become a sponsors of this event to promote your business to the wider community, please contact the school’s Marketing Manager Khun Cheepy at act@kisp.academy, he will be pleased assist you.

The KIS community would like to invite you all to dust off your running shoes and to join this worthy initiative. If you are not a runner, then by all means walk the course – just please, be part of it!