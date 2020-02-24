THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Majority view Thai media as ethical, says Poll

Majority view Thai media as ethical, says Poll

THAILAND: A recent survey by National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, reveals that a majority of people believe Thai media have strong journalistic ethics but still require urgent reform.

opinion
By Bangkok Post

Monday 24 February 2020, 04:58PM

Reporters wearing protective masks wait for a press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak at the Public Health Ministry on Feb 3, 2020. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

Reporters wearing protective masks wait for a press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak at the Public Health Ministry on Feb 3, 2020. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

The poll was conducted on Feb 19-20 on 1,259 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions on journalistic ethics of the Thai media.

Regarding the levels of morality and ethics of the Thai media in their news gathering and reporting, a majority, or 59.09%, said they have the required ethics - with 11.91% saying they are highly ethical and 47.18% moderately ethical.

On the other side, 39.60% thought they lack journalistic ethics - with 33.60% saying that they are not ethical enough and 6.36% that they are totally unethical.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The rest, 0.95%, had no comment or were not interested.

Asked whether the existing organisations governing news media are effective in controlling their professional ethics, 13.03% said they are very effective; 42.02% quite effective; 32.46% not effective; 9.61% not effective at all; and 2.70% were uncertain or had no comment.

Asked about the degree of urgency for the Thai media to be reformed, 50.20% said it is very urgent; 30.82% moderately urgent; 12.23% not particularly urgent; 4.92% not urgent at all; and 1.83% were uncertain or had no comment.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 17 kids rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang! Boy drowned at waterpark! || February 24
China ‘comprehensively bans’ wildlife trade over virus
Electricity outage to hit major areas near Chalong Circle
Phuket schools expand virus self-quarantines
Turmoil in Malaysia as PM Mahathir quits
Raids net seven drug suspects in Kamala, Rassada
Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Kathu
Disbanding Future Forward Party, Banning Leaders a Blow to Democracy
17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang
Xi says China facing ‘big test’ with virus, global impact spreads
Boy, 3, drowns at Phuket waterpark
Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat
Phuket Opinion: Bangkok says so
Brake failure as truck crashes into Kata minimart
American shoplifter charged for stealing B43k of luxury wallets

 

Phuket community
Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@P, give us a break about room maid toughness. Most of us have been time wise all over the world and...(Read More)

Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat

@DeK, Funny reaction. You know very well that foreigners have absolute no access to local thai polit...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

I red this 'slavery' story also a while ago. Is this the same affair or another new one? How...(Read More)

Disbanding Future Forward Party, Banning Leaders a Blow to Democracy

What a shame. I would expect this kind of action in Myanmar or North Korea, but didn't think Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bangkok says so

Chinese students are flying from China to Phuket - staying for 14 days (mixing freely, shopping etc)...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

Once again Mr Ed I ask why Insp K is constanly allowed to troll the corridors of your haooled halls?...(Read More)

Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@Pascale, so is rice-planting and many other jobs that don't need an education. That wasn't ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

And P, were to place your question about changing laws in other countries? I this article is nothin...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

@P, If you not see the danger of insurgents from the south possible hiding among not registered 200,...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

is there special arrangement at this time of cronavirus? too much crowd at immigration department of...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Cassia Phuket
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI - Cooking Competition

 