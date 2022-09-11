Majority not satisfied with Prawit’s performance as caretaker PM: Poll

BANGKOK: A majority of people are not satisfied with Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon’s performance as caretaker prime minister, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

politics

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 11 September 2022, 10:29AM

Prawit Wongsuwon speaks during his visit to Krabi last Monday (Sept 5). Photo: PRD

The poll was conducted on Sept 5-7 in telephone interviews with 1,312 people aged 18 of various levels of education, occupations and incomes to compile their opinions on Gen Prawit’s performance during the past two weeks as caretaker prime minister after the Constitutional Court ordered Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha suspended from duties pending the court’s ruling on his 8-year tenure, reports the Bangkok Post.

Asked whether it would be appropriate for Gen Prawit, in his caretaker position, to reshuffle the Cabinet, most of them, 58.92% said “no” - with 46.34% saying it would not be appropriate at all and 12.58% said it would not be appropriate. On the other side, 21.57% said “yes”, very much, and 16.00% said it would be quite appropriate.

The rest, 3.51%, had no answer or were not interested.

Asked whether it would be appropriate for Gen Prawit to dissolve the House of Representatives and call a new election, a large majority, 80.34%, said "yes" - with 63.80% saying it would be most appropriate and 16.54% fairly appropriate. On the other side, 13.95% said it would not be appropriate at all and 4.40% not quite appropriate.

The rest, 0.91%, had no answer or were not interested.

Finally, when asked whether they were satisfied with Gen Prawit’s performance as caretaker prime minister during the past two weeks, a majority, 63.72%, said “no” ‒ with 41.46% being not satisfied at all and 22.26% not quite satisfied. On the other side, 22.87% said they were fairly satisfied and 8.46% most satisfied.

The rest, 4.95%, had no answer or were not interested.