Major water supply outage to hit north of Phuket Town

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off across a large part of the island north of Phuket Town on Friday (July 26) due to a power blackout affecting pump stations.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 July 2019, 08:52AM

The water outage will affected a slew of major areas across the island north of Phuket Town. Image: PEA

Thepkrasattri, Srisoonthorn, Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay. Koh Kaew and Rassada are all to be affected by the water supply outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, noted the announcement.

Power outages by the PEA are the reason for the water supply shortages and will cause water pressure to be low or completely shut off during this time.

People affected are urged to collect any water they may require beforehand. It is expected that the water may have some sludge and discolouration after the repairs.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience,” the PWA statement said.

For more information, please call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.

