Major water supply outage to hit heart of Phuket Town

Major water supply outage to hit heart of Phuket Town

PHUKET: The Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Phuket Town tomorrow (Apr 28) as maintenance works are carried out on the water-production facility serving much of the town.


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 27 April 2021, 04:49PM

Image: Phuket City Municipality 

Image: Phuket City Municipality 

The roads to be affected by the water-supply outage were given as follows:

  • Thepkrasattri Rd, from Wat Khosit Wihan to Tur Pho Intersection (see here)
  • Phuket Rd
  • Soi Tonpho, Soi Taling Chan, and Soi Hab Eak
  • Dibuk Rd
  • Thalang Rd 
  • Rassada Rd 
  • Takua Pa Rd
  • Ranong Rd 
  • Phang Nga Rd 
  • Yaowarat Rd, near Merlin Hotel 
  • Bangkok Rd, to Phuket Garden Hotel 
  • Krabi Rd 
  • Phoonpon Rd
  • Rattanakosin 200 Pi Road 

The water supply will be shut-off from 9am until 2pm as works are carried out on electric system maintenance.

People are urged to collect any water they may require beforehand.

Brightview Center

In its statement, the Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For more information, contact the Phuket Municipal Waterworks Division on 076-211130.

