The mains water supply will be shut-off while work is carried out on a mains connection at the intersection near the Phuket Country Home housing estate, the PEA explained in its announcement posted earlier today (Oct 30).
The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until 4:30pm, the notice said.
The affected areas are along Chao Fa East Rd, from the intersection of Luang Por Chaem Rd all the way south to the Chalong Circle, a distance of 2.2 kilometres that is home to many homes and businesses in the heart of Chalong.
People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.
For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.
