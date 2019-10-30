Major water supply outage to hit Chalong

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that a water supply outage tomorrow (Oct 31) will affect homes and businesses along Chao Fa East Rd in Chalong, from Luang Por Chaem Rd all the way to Chalong Circle.

construction

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 30 October 2019, 04:35PM

The notice posted earlier today (Oct 30). Image: PWA

The mains water supply will be shut-off while work is carried out on a mains connection at the intersection near the Phuket Country Home housing estate, the PEA explained in its announcement posted earlier today (Oct 30).

The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until 4:30pm, the notice said.

The affected areas are along Chao Fa East Rd, from the intersection of Luang Por Chaem Rd all the way south to the Chalong Circle, a distance of 2.2 kilometres that is home to many homes and businesses in the heart of Chalong.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.