Major water shutoff to hit from Phuket Town to Rawai

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the water supply will be shut off across huge areas of southern Phuket tomorrow (Sept 20), from Phuket Town to Rawai and all the way to Cape Panwa.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 September 2018, 07:31PM

The water supply outage will affect huge areas across southern Phuket tomorrow (Sept 20). Photo: The Phuket News / file

The affected areas were named as: - Chao Fa East Rd, east side of the road, from Phuket Town to Chalong Circle - Chao Fa West Rd from King Power to Thep-Anusorn Rd - Pattana Thongtin Rd (entire length) - Sakdidet Rd, all the way to Cape Panwa, including Ao Yon and Khao Khad - Wiset Rd, from Chalong Circle to Soi Suksomboon in Rawai The water supply will be shut off from 10am while workers install a new mains supply pipe, the notice explained. “Please collect any water you require. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs. We will complete the works as soon as possible. We apologise for an inconvenience,” the PWA statement said. For more information, please call the Phuket PWA at 076-319173, 082-790-1634 or 1662.