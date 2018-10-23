Major water shut-off announced for Karon and Patong on Thursday

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the entire areas of Karon and Patong will be without water from 9am until 5pm on Thursday (Oct 25).

patong

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 October 2018, 11:56AM

Only those who use water provided by the local Sub District Administration Office (OrBorTor) or have their own water wells will be unaffected by the shut-off. Photo: Luis Tosta / unslpash.com

Only those who use water provided by the local Sub District Administration Office (OrBorTor) or have their own water wells will be unaffected by the shut-off. In its announcement, the PWA said the shut off was necessary while workers carry out repairs to SP 300mm pipes located in the front of the Karon Water Filtration Station. “Please collect any water you require before 9am. We will complete the works as soon as possible. “It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the works have been carried out,” said the PWA announcement. For more information call the PWA call centre on 1662.