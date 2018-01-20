PHUKET: Homes and businesses along the entire length of Ratchapatanusorn Rd in Patong will be affected by a scheduled blackout this Tuesday (Jan 23) as workers relocate power pylons along the busy secondary traffic artery in the resort town.

Saturday 20 January 2018, 09:42AM

The entire length of Ratchapatanusorn Rd in Patong will be affected by the scheduled blackout on Tuesday (Jan 23). Image: Google Maps

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Patong office announced this week that power supply along the road will be shut off from 9am to 5pm while the work is carried out.

“This shut off will affect the whole of Ratchapatanusorn Rd, Tambon Patong, Kathu,” said the PEA in a public notice.

“If any unexpected situations occur during the operation, such as a pole crashes or there is rain, the PEA will extend the time of operation as necessary and will attempt to proceed to restore power supply as soon as possible,” they said.

“Please be informed accordingly and we apologise for the inconvenience.” said the notice.