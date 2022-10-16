British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Major roads affected by flooding

Major roads affected by flooding

PHUKET: As heavy rain continues cross Phuket, the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) has reported the areas where Thepkrasattri Rd has been affected by floodwaters.

weathertransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 16 October 2022, 02:00PM

Thepkrasattri Rd this morning (Oct 16). photo: PLTO

Thepkrasattri Rd this morning (Oct 16). photo: PLTO

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

PLTO Chief  Adcha Buachan noted that in some areas where cars were unable to pass due to floodwaters, buses and large vehicles could continue through the water across the road.

So far interprovincial bus services had not been affected, Mr Adcha said.

Thalang Police reported that Thepkrasattri Rd northbound from the U-turn in front of the Isuzu dealership in Koh Kaew to Heroines Monument remained heavily affected.

Earlier this morning traffic was closed due to flooding.

Northbound traffic was redirected onto the southbound lanes so motorists could continue their journey. Smaller vehicles were redirected to an alternative route to allow larger vehicles to use the main road.

Officials reported that much of the flooding in the area was due to continuous rain and water overflowing from the Bang Neow Dam reservoir in Srisoonthorn.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Other sections of Thepkrasattri Rd affected included the southbound lanes in front of the Eua Athon public housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, where the road was reduced to two lanes.

Northbound lanes in front of Bang Khanun Forest Park in Moo 5, Thepkrasattri, were also affected.

Tha Chatchai Police reported that no major roads had affected traffic heading onto or off the island.

The PLTO and police advised that the situation regarding floodwaters affecting major roads was continually changing, with floodwaters receding in some areas, but rising in others.

PLTO Chief Mr Adcha said his office will continue to monitor and report on the situation.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One lane reopens at Kamala landslide
Phuket hit by widespread flooding, landslips
Katu Dermatology & Wellness Center
Tham Luang cave re-opens
Phuket Opinion: Flushing Phuket’s waste woes
Storeroom at Phuket school catches fire
Phuket food handouts continue to mark World Food Day
‘Beginning of the end’: Iran activists call for mass protests
Tourism’s October boon
More rain for the weekend
Long weekend hoped to bring Phuket B2bn tourism boost
Kids centre ‘will not be demolished’
Tour boat safety ramped up for long weekend
Explosion, fire at smelting plant in Wichit
No sign of foul play in Russian tourist’s death on Koh Pha-ngan

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Flushing Phuket’s waste woes

Good piece. #1. I never see any public trash cans. Even at Central Festival it is hard to find a tr...(Read More)

Tour boat safety ramped up for long weekend

Guess money thinking overrules anything else. So, they sail out....(Read More)

Tour boat safety ramped up for long weekend

@ J.C: It will rain a lot in the next few days and boats have the ability to float on the water. Str...(Read More)

Phuket hit by widespread flooding, landslips

Pity for the many thousands of domestic tourists who choose to fly/drive to Phuket for a long 4 day ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Flushing Phuket’s waste woes

Do what Singapore does....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Flushing Phuket’s waste woes

Patong municipality efforts?? what have they done in the last 2 years a part from pumping money on t...(Read More)

Phuket hit by widespread flooding, landslips

it is hard to imagine why an island get flooded after only 1 night of rain... everything in this jun...(Read More)

Phone use must now be handsfree if driving

Not "brainless " at all,Kurt ! When someones life here turns into bitterness and the only ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Flushing Phuket’s waste woes

I use to pick up trash off the beach but no more. Let Thailand suffer the consequence of its collec...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Flushing Phuket’s waste woes

To define much more accurately. When will Phuket Thai people learn? 99 times out of every 100 it is ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential

 