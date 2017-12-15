toward the intersection will be reduced from three lanes down to one lane starting from Soi Bangyai, Lt Siripong Wongsanphet, Deputy Chief of the Wichit Traffic Police, told The Phuket News today (Dec 15).
“This will cause serious traffic delays,” he said.
“Then, from 11pm Thursday (Dec 21) through to 6am Friday (Dec 22), the whole road from the Darasamut Intersection to Soi Bangyai will be closed in both directions while the pedestrian bridge is installed,” Lt Siripong explained.
“Please avoid this way. My suggestion is for motorists to detour along Soi Bangyai instead, which runs behind the big C shopping centre and joins the bypass road.
“I would like the construction company set up more signs to inform people. I am trying to get in touch with them to request that now,” Lt Siripong said this afternoon.
Be the first to comment.