PHUKET: Traffic Police have cautioned motorists to beware delays at the Darasamut Intersection next week as the pedestrian bridge is installed across Wichit Songkram Rd to link Central Festival Phuket and the new B20 billion “Central Phuket” mega-mall under construction across the road.

Friday 15 December 2017, 04:47PM

The pedestrian bridge linking Central Festival Phuket and the Central Phuket mega-mall across the road will be installed next Thursday night (Dec 21-22). Photo: The Phuket News

toward the intersection will be reduced from three lanes down to one lane starting from Soi Bangyai, Lt Siripong Wongsanphet, Deputy Chief of the Wichit Traffic Police, told The Phuket News today (Dec 15).

“This will cause serious traffic delays,” he said.

“Then, from 11pm Thursday (Dec 21) through to 6am Friday (Dec 22), the whole road from the Darasamut Intersection to Soi Bangyai will be closed in both directions while the pedestrian bridge is installed,” Lt Siripong explained.

“Please avoid this way. My suggestion is for motorists to detour along Soi Bangyai instead, which runs behind the big C shopping centre and joins the bypass road.

“I would like the construction company set up more signs to inform people. I am trying to get in touch with them to request that now,” Lt Siripong said this afternoon.