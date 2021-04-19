Major power outages to affect Patong

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Patong tomorrow (Apr 20) and on Thursday (Apr 22) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

patong

By The Phuket News

Monday 19 April 2021, 04:05PM

The areas to be affected by the power outage on Thursday (Apr 22). Image: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Apr 20). Image: PEA

Power outages will affect key parts of Patong as workers install high-voltage cables tomorrow (Apr 20) and Thursday (Apr 22). Photo: PEA / file

The areas to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (Apr 20), from 9am to 5pm, are along parts of Phrabaramee Rd, Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, Thaweewong Rd, Hat Patong Rd, Chalerm Phrakiat Rd, including Soi Phrabaramee 4 and Soi Jintana.

On Thursday (Apr 22), the areas to be affected from 9am to 5pm are along parts of Thaweewong Rd (the beach road), Prachanukhro Rd, Ruamjai Rd, Meun Ngern Rd to Tri Trang Beach, including Bel Aire Patong resort.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-345574 or the PEA call centre 1129.