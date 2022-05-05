Major power outages to affect Nai Harn, bypass housing projects

PHUKET: Two major power outages ‒ one in Nai Harn, the other near the bypass road ‒ will be in effect tomorrow (May 6) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 5 May 2022, 04:31PM

The areas to be affected by the power outage off the bypass road in Rassada tomorrow (May 6). Image: PEA

The notice announcnig the power outage at Nai Harn tomorrow (May 6). Image: PEA

The area at Nai Harn to be affected by the power outage tomorrow (May 6). Image: PEA

Two major power outages will be in effect in tomorrow (May 6). Photo: PEA / file

The Chalong branch of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in the area encompassing Nai Harn Lake and its surrounds, as well as the beachfront area, tomorrow.

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will include the Baan Krating area to the north of Nai Harn Beach.

Meanwhile, the main PEA branch for Phuket has announced a power outage affecting many large residential areas just off the bypass road in Rassada.

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will be in effect along Pracha Samakee 1 Rd, from in front of Baan Thung Kha School to the Rock Garden Bypass Village housing estate.

Areas to be affected include Siwalee Rassada Village housing, Grand Boat Plaza Village, Baan Chalong Suk Phuket, part of Pracha Uthit 3 Rd, Baan Teen, Soi Kerdsup, Soi Tohsame, Samkong Riverside and the Village Hideaway at Bypass housing estate.

The PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage. The office also urged people to not conduct any work on electrical supply systems while the scheduled blackout is in effect as the mains power supply may be switched back on earlier than the scheduled time of 5pm.

People with enquiries about the power outage at Nai Harn were advised to call the Chalong PEA branch at 076-521-099 (24 hours), while people with enquiries about the power outage in Rassada were advised to call the main PEA branch at 076-354379.