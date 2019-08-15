Major power outage to hit Wichit

PHUKET: Large residential areas in the heart of Wichit will be affected by a major power outage next Wednesday (Aug 21), the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced.

construction

By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 August 2019, 11:39AM

The areas to be affected by the power outage next Wednesday (Aug 21). Image: PEA

The electricity supply will be temporarily shut off as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables, the PEA explained in its announcement. Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Thep Anusorn Rd, including Soi Charoenroj, Soi Thep Anusorn 4, Phanason City housing estate, Soi Thep Anusorn 5, Supalai Ville housing estate, Phuket Villa California housing estate, Soi Thep Anusorn 6, Baba House Hotel, and travel companies located on the road. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA on 076-354379.