Major power outage to hit southern Patong to Paradise Beach

Major power outage to hit southern Patong to Paradise Beach

PHUKET: A power outage from the southern end of the Patong beach road to Paradise Beach tomorrow (Aug 2) is set to affect areas that are home to many hotels and resorts to the south of Patong.

construction
By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 August 2019, 12:42PM

The power outage tomorrow (Aug 2) will affect areas that are home to many hotels and resorts south of Patong. Image: PEA

The power outage tomorrow (Aug 2) will affect areas that are home to many hotels and resorts south of Patong. Image: PEA

The blackout, from 9am to 5pm, is to allow workers to carry out repairs and maintenance on existing power cables, the national Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) office announced through a notice on its website. (See here.)

Areas to be affected include a small section of Pracha Nukroh Rd leading to the intersection with Thaweewong Rd on the Patong beachfront, as well as the first few buildings to the north of the intersection.

The rest of the affected areas are along the beach road to the bridge at the southern end of Patong, all the way to Paradise Beach, and including Tri Trang Beach.

Specifically mentioned as affected in the PEA notice were the 7-Eleven and Family Mart stores at the “Sea Pearl intersection”, as well as the Sea Pearl Beach Resort, The Bliss South Beach Patong and The Front Hotel on the Patong beachfront.

Other locales noted as to be affected included Patong Signature Boutique Hotel, LIV Hotel Phuket, Seaview Patong Hotel, Amari Phuket, The White Villa Patong, Baan Yin Dee Boutique Resort, Baan Nern Sai Resort, Baan Suan Kamnan, Avista Hideaway Phuket Patong – MGallery, Baan Maneesri, Tri Trang Beach Resort’s staff accommodation, Patong Municipality officers’ accommodation, Tri Trang Beach Resort, Crest Resort and Pool Villas, Absolute Twin Sands Resort and Spa, Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa, Merlin Beach Tri Trang, Paradise Beach and Paradise Beach restaurant.

Laguna Golf Phuket

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

Staff at the PEA office in Patong confirmed that the works are to carry out repairs to existing cables.

The work is not related to the project to bury the power cables along the Patong beachfront.

For more information call the PEA on 076-345574.

